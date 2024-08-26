In a momentous event for the Anglican Church and the nation, the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross hosted the consecration service for three newly appointed Bishops: The Rev. Canon John Kafwanka Kaoma, The Rev. Canon Dennis George Milanzi, and The Rev. Canon Emmanuel Yona Chikoya. This milestone is not only a significant achievement for the Anglican Church but also a source of immense pride for the Zambian people.

The consecration ceremony, attended by church leaders, government officials, and members of the public, marks a new chapter in the leadership of the Anglican dioceses in Zambia. The service was filled with spiritual fervor as the three clergymen were ordained to their new roles, an event that underscores the Church’s enduring influence in the spiritual and moral guidance of the nation.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in a statement, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly consecrated Bishops. He acknowledged the pivotal role that the Anglican Church, and particularly the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, has played in Zambia’s development. “This milestone represents a significant achievement for the Anglican Church, our country, and the Zambian people. The nation is so proud of this accomplishment,” the President said.

He further emphasized the importance of the Church’s ongoing partnership with the government in fostering a spirit of hard work, unity, and love within Zambian communities. “We remain receptive to the Church’s guidance and counsel, acknowledging its vital role in our country’s development,” he added.

The Anglican Church in Zambia has long been a beacon of light, offering unwavering support and guidance during the nation’s most challenging times. Its commitment to the social and moral growth of the Zambian people has been evident through its active involvement in the community, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

President Hichilema highlighted the Church’s neutrality in offering sage counsel when the nation’s moral compass has been disrupted, steering Zambia towards a path of unity and love. He called upon the Anglican Church and all churches in Zambia to continue their partnership with the government in promoting these values across the nation.

As the newly consecrated Bishops take on their responsibilities, the nation looks forward to their leadership in guiding their dioceses and positively impacting the lives of Zambian citizens. The consecration of these leaders symbolizes a renewal of faith and commitment within the Anglican Church, reinforcing its critical role in the spiritual and moral fabric of Zambia.