Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba, has reiterated governments’ commitment to ensuring that the country’s labour laws are adhered to through continued robust labour inspections.

Ms Tambatamba notes that employers and employees complement each other hence their relationship must be founded on genuine engagement.

She has emphasised that a harmonious relationship between employer and employee increases productivity.

“I, therefore, reiterate my Ministry’s commitment to ensure that laws are complied with through continued robust inspections and that all contraventions are dealt with within the confines of the law,” she says.

The Minister was speaking today when she opened the second Special Tripartite Consultative Labour Council (TCLC), in Lusaka.

She urged members of the Council to continue upholding tenets of decent work through extending social protection and promoting social dialogue.

The Minister further directed employers to ensure that contributions by the social protection schemes is done on a monthly basis so as to protect the safety and health of workers and also put them in good stead for their lives after retirement.

“It is my hope that the revision of the minimum wages and conditions of employment for bus and truck drivers’ statutory instrument will go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by the sector, especially for the targeted non – unionised employees,” she added.

She also used the platform to announce that her Ministry will this year host a national jobs fair and productivity summit in November.

“The aim of the event will be to bridge the gap between supply and the demand for jobs, address skills mismatches and strategise on how to raise the country’s level of productivity,” she added.

Ms Tambatamba further said the national jobs fair and productivity summit will specifically seek to connect employers to potential employees, showcase available jobs, internships and training programmes to job seekers and offer career guidance to help the youth make informed career decisions, among others.

President for the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Blake Mulala, appreciated the ministry for promoting and upholding the spirit of social dialogue and ensuring adherence to the provisions of the industrial and labour relations Act.

Mr Mulala commended government for its commitment to revitalise the economy through the mining sector with the reopening of the Konkola Copper Mine.

He, however, said the cost of living has gone up while the salaries of employees have remained static adding that he expects the government to outline some measures which will be able to mitigate the challenges which the drivers of the economy are going through.

Meanwhile, Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) President, Myra Ngoma, urged employers that stop their employees from being unionised to desist from the practice as the act is not only illegal but unacceptable.

Mr Ngoma noted that workers have a right to exercise their freedom of association which includes a choice to belong to a union.