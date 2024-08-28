President Hakainde Hichilema participated in the celebration of the Holy Eucharist during the annual meeting of the Association of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy (AZADCC) in Kabwe, Central Zambia. The gathering brought together Diocesan Priests from across the country, united under the theme: “Priests Transforming Communities and the Environment in the Spirit of Synodality.”

Addressing the clergy, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of the church’s role in community transformation and environmental preservation, particularly in the face of the ongoing challenges posed by climate change. The President’s message echoed the national values and aspirations of unity, shared responsibility, and collaboration between the church and the government.

“We reiterated our call for the church to continue partnering with the government to transform our communities by providing what is needed and preserving our environment during these difficult times of climate change,” President Hichilema said.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a cordial and collaborative relationship with the church, recognizing the concept of synodality as a guiding principle for both the church and the nation. “The concept of synodality calls for togetherness and shared responsibility, which should be the cornerstone of our collective efforts to improve the lives of our people,” he added.

The AZADCC annual meeting serves as a crucial platform for discussing the role of the church in societal development, with this year’s theme aligning closely with the government’s priorities in addressing environmental challenges and promoting community well-being.