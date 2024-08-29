“We have received with shock reports that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, is actively interfering with criminal investigations currently being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the National Assembly”. – PF

The Patriotic Front (PF) has unleashed a blistering attack on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, accusing her of an unprecedented and unlawful attempt to interfere with active corruption investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), raising serious concerns about the independence of one of Zambia’s most crucial institutions in the fight against corruption.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, PF Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, did not mince words as he condemned the actions of Ms. Mutti, accusing her of storming the ACC offices in a desperate bid to halt ongoing investigations against a senior official in the National Assembly. According to Mwamba, Ms. Mutti’s actions represent a “grave affront” to the rule of law and the independence of the ACC, an institution that is constitutionally mandated to operate without fear or favor.

The controversy centers around an investigation involving Mr. Francis Tanganyika, the Deputy Director in charge of Administration and Human Resources at the National Assembly. On Thursday, 23rd August 2024, Mr. Tanganyika was summoned by the ACC as part of their probe into allegations of corruption and misconduct. However, Mwamba claims that instead of allowing the law to take its course, Ms. Mutti allegedly dispatched two of her assistants, Mr. Sage Samuwika and Mr. Dominic Mwinamo, to argue before ACC officers that Mr. Tanganyika should be shielded from investigation, citing his role as a representative of the Speaker.

When these efforts failed to sway the ACC officers, Ms. Mutti allegedly took matters into her own hands, driving to the ACC headquarters on Chachacha Road to confront and intimidate the Acting Director General, Ms. Monica Chipanta-Mwansa, and her team. According to Mwamba, Ms. Mutti’s actions were nothing short of “criminal,” as she allegedly threatened the ACC officers, demanding that they drop the investigation against Mr. Tanganyika.

“Ms. Mutti’s actions are not only a direct attack on the integrity and autonomy of the ACC, but they also set a dangerous precedent where powerful individuals believe they can interfere with the justice system without consequence,” Mwamba stated. He further warned that if left unchecked, this level of interference could erode public trust in the country’s anti-corruption efforts and weaken the very institutions meant to protect Zambians from corruption and abuse of power.

Mwamba also highlighted what he described as a pattern of troubling behavior by the Speaker, pointing to ongoing issues within Parliament where the opposition has repeatedly been “gagged, suspended, and expelled” under Mutti’s leadership. He accused Ms. Mutti of using her position to suppress dissent and stifle democratic debate, further undermining the integrity of Zambia’s parliamentary system.

The PF also reminded the public of Ms. Mutti’s controversial past, including unresolved allegations of fraud and misappropriation of K35 million in pension funds, which Mwamba claims were quietly dropped by the State after a nolle prosequi was entered on 24th November 2024. “The fact that these serious criminal allegations were never fully addressed casts a long shadow over Ms. Mutti’s suitability to hold such a high office,” Mwamba said, questioning the Speaker’s commitment to upholding the law and the Constitution.

As the new session of Parliament is set to open next week, Mwamba expressed hope that parliamentarians from all parties would take up this issue and demand accountability from Ms. Mutti for what he described as a “blatant abuse of power” and a “direct challenge to the rule of law.” He urged lawmakers to remember their duty to protect the independence of the ACC and ensure that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law.

This development may spark widespread debate and concern among political observers and the general public alike, with many questioning the implications of such alleged interference on the overall governance and anti-corruption efforts in the country.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views and statements of the Patriotic Front (PF) and does not represent the editorial stance of Lusaka Times.