The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has lifted the bans imposed on administrators Elijah Chileshe and Damiano Mutale by the Ethics Committee.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the review was done following an appeal by the duo.

“The FAZ Ethics Committee has communicated its verdict on the appeal by Mr Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe and Mr Damiano Mutale whose bans have been lifted,” says Kamanga.

“We wish to encourage our members to make use of our judicial bodies when seeking recourse on football matters. We applaud the duo for following the due process in resolving their grievances.”

Chileshe, who is a former FAZ executive committee member was banned in 2020 for illegally circulating FAZ documents while Mutale was banished in 2018.

