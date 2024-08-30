We acknowledge the recent decision by the judiciary, respecting the judgment handed down by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court, where former Industrial Development Corporation CEO Mateyo Kaluba and six others were acquitted of charges related to the alleged illegal export of Mukula logs. This outcome is a testament to the rule of law, where justice has been served based on the evidence presented.

However, it is imperative to highlight the increasing prevalence of forestry crimes, not only in Zambia but also across the region and globally. These crimes, often involving white-collar elements and associated with money laundering, have become alarmingly common, threatening the integrity of our natural resources and ecosystems.

In light of this, we call upon the government to consider the establishment of a fast-track court specifically dedicated to natural resources, environmental, and forest crimes. Such a court would serve as both a deterrent and a swift mechanism for resolving cases of this nature, ensuring that justice is meted out promptly and effectively.

We also observe a long-standing lack of professionalism in Zambia’s commercial timber processing and trade activities. To restore order and credibility within the forestry sector, we urge the government to mandate that all stakeholders in the timber value chain engage professional, registered foresters. These professionals should be responsible for managing trade and operational matters within the sector, ensuring compliance with regulations, and holding accountable those who violate the Forestry Act. Such measures would include revoking licenses and striking off offenders from the register.

Despite the Courts Judgement, It is also concerning that high-ranking government officials have been implicated in forestry-related violations. Such involvement not only damages the credibility of government institutions but also undermines public trust in the integrity of the forestry sector. We call upon all government officials to prioritize professionalism and ethical conduct in their dealings, supporting and promoting professional bodies to ensure that all stakeholders operate within the bounds of the law.

To achieve this, all stakeholders must embrace a culture of professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct in forestry-related matters. This culture should be fostered through continuous training, awareness campaigns, and adherence to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. Government officials, in particular, must lead by example, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable forestry management and upholding the rule of law.

In summary and in no uncertain terms we advocate for:

1. Establishment of a fast-track court dedicated to natural resources, environmental, and forest crimes, ensuring swift justice and deterring future offenses.

2. Mandatory engagement of professional, registered foresters in the timber value chain, responsible for managing trade, ensuring compliance, and holding violators accountable.

3. Strengthening of disciplinary committees within professional forestry bodies to enforce regulations and maintain sector integrity.

4. Collective responsibility and adherence to the Forestry Act among all stakeholders, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and research.

5. Building capacity in the relevant regulatory organs such as the Forestry Department and to reverse functions that may have been taken away from their mandate.

6. Continuing professional development training and awareness raising to be conducted by professional bodies in the forest sector so as to draw best practices and lessons arising from the Court judgment as part of capacity building for all forestry, natural resources and environmental experts in Zambia.

Lastly, we urge all Zambians and stakeholders involved in the forestry value chains to respect and strictly adhere to the Forestry Act. Together, we can safeguard Zambia’s natural resources, preserve ecosystems, and uphold the rule of law. We thus commend the courts for their dedication to justice and urge improved efficiency in future cases of similar magnitude, as justice delayed is justice denied. Collective responsibility and commitment to the law are crucial in preserving our natural resources for future generations.



Chaliafya Katungula

Advocate General

Forestry Advocacy for Communities Communication Transparency Accountability and Research -F(A+C+T+A+R)