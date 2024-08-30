The Zambia Police Service deeply regrets to announce the untimely passing of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danny Mwale, who served as the Deputy Public Relations Officer. Mr. Mwale passed away today, August 30, 2024, following a brief illness.

Mr. Mwale was a highly respected and dedicated officer, whose professionalism and commitment to duty earned him widespread admiration within the Service and beyond. His significant contributions, particularly in the realm of public relations, have left an indelible mark on the Zambia Police Service.

The Inspector General of Police, representing the entire Zambia Police Service, expresses profound condolences to Mr. Mwale’s family during this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they cope with this deep loss.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be shared in due course. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to offering full support to Mr. Mwale’s family throughout this period of mourning.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

*Issued by:

Zambia Police Service Public Relations Office