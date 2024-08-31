Government has expressed concern and disappointment regarding the inaccuracies and misrepresentations contained in the United Nations Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) report.

Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa said the assertion that members of the clergy have been arrested by government is false, misleading and also alarming, especially coming from a body such as the UNHRC.

Mr Mweetwa said government has no record of any such arrests and it is perplexed as to the source of the erroneous information.

He stated that Zambia has always upheld the freedom of religion and expression, and any claims to the contrary are baseless.

The Minister said the government is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, and any actions by the police are conducted within the bounds of legality and respect for human rights contrary to what the UNHRC states.

“It is also important to address the report’s suggestion that there is no democratic space left for the opposition in Zambia. The UPND Government has made significant strides in upholding and protecting the democratic values of our country. We have initiated a consultative process for the review and possible repeal of the Public Order Act, a move that underscores our commitment to enhancing democratic governance and expanding the democratic space for all Zambians,” he added.

And on the claims relating to journalists, Mweetwa also indicated that government is committed to ensuring that the media operate freely and without intimidation and journalists are free to criticize the Government without fear of retribution as they play a crucial role in the country’s democracy.

The government’s Spokesperson expressed disappointment that the UNHRC has not acknowledged the progress made by Government in removing draconian laws, such as the defamation of the President law, the death penalty, and the enactment of the Access to Information Law.

“Human rights cannot be fully enjoyed in a state of lawlessness. The very concept of rights inherently creates duties for rights holders to exercise those rights responsibly and within the boundaries of the law. In this regard, we have always encouraged the police and other law enforcement agencies to exercise careful judgement when cautioning citizens who commit offences in the exercise and enjoyment of their freedoms,” he explained.

Mr Mweetwa clarified that contrary to the claims made in the report, the UNHRC Special Rapporteurs have not been in touch with the Zambian Government regarding these concerns.

He added that open and constructive dialogue is essential in ensuring that accurate and fair assessments are made, adding that UNHRC has missed the opportunity.

The Minister said the Government will engage with the UNHRC to reaffirm its commitment in upholding and protecting human rights and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation or social standing, enjoy their rights and freedoms in a safe and democratic environment.