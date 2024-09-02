A certified paralegal practitioner, Emmanuel Hazemba has urged Zambians to clearly understand the distinctive roles that Members of Parliament (MPs), District Commissioners (DCs), Civic leaders and other public office bearers play in the broader governance system.

Mr Hazemba explained that these mentioned public office bearers play different but complementary roles in ensuring that development is delivered in their respective areas.

He has since expressed great concern with the seemingly lack of genuine desire by some members of the public to understand the distinctive roles and the jurisdiction of public office bearers and the now established Sub-District in the development of their respective areas.

ZANIS reports that Mr Hazemba observed that despite the remarkable strides made in the implementation of the Decentralisation Policy by the government, some communities seem not to understand the ‘Bottom –UP’ approach in the development processes of their areas.

The certified paralegal practitioner has since implored local authorities across the country to effectively use their Public Relations Units at their disposal in the dissemination of information on the existence of the Sub-District structures.

He cited the formation of the Ward Development Committees (WDCs), Community Welfare Assistance Committees (CWACs) and the recently reconstituted Zonal and Satellite Disaster Management Committees (SDMCs) as crucial in actualising the Decentralisation Policy.

Mr Hazemba pointed out that sub-district structures are key in spearheading development, enumeration of vulnerable households on various social protection programmes and addressing minor disasters in their localities.

He has since implored members of the public to take keen interest in the prudent utilization of the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF) especially the disbursement criteria of loans and grants to cooperatives.