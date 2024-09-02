The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu, has issued a firm directive to contractors and water utilities across the country, demanding the timely completion of all ongoing water and sanitation projects. In light of the ongoing dry spell affecting various parts of Zambia, the minister emphasized that there would be no extensions granted for these critical projects, warning that non-compliance will result in serious consequences.

During a tour of water and sanitation projects in Chililabombwe, Minister Nzovu expressed the urgency of the situation, describing the country as being under a state of emergency due to the severe water crisis. He instructed water companies and contractors to operate around the clock to alleviate the challenges caused by the prolonged dry spell.

“The government expects water companies and contractors to work 24/7 to resolve the water crisis facing some parts of the country,” said Mr. Nzovu. He also appealed to the public to refrain from disposing of waste in sewer lines, as this practice could trigger cholera outbreaks, further complicating the already dire situation.

The minister’s visit included an inspection of the rehabilitation works at the Kafue Raw Water Intake, managed by Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company. The project, which involves the restoration of a water facility with a capacity of over thirty thousand cubic liters, is being handled by China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO).

ZHOU Xiaozhan, a representative of CHICO, assured the minister that the company would collaborate closely with Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company to expedite the rehabilitation efforts.

Local leaders, including Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa and Mayor Lucky Sichone, expressed optimism that the minister’s familiarization tour would lead to tangible improvements in addressing the water challenges faced by the district.

As the government intensifies its response to the water crisis, Minister Nzovu’s directive highlights the critical need for efficient and timely execution of water and sanitation projects to safeguard public health and ensure access to clean water during this challenging period.