President Hakainde Hichilema concluded a productive day of engagements with a key meeting alongside the Xinjiang Uyghur regional leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The meeting, led by Mr. Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Committee, focused on enhancing the longstanding bilateral relations between Zambia and China.

During the meeting, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the people of China for their unwavering support and friendship over the past 60 years. He highlighted the strong foundation laid by Zambia’s founding leader, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and Chairman Mao Zedong, which has fostered enduring cooperation between the two nations.

“We remain indebted to the people of China for the Tanzania-Zambia Railways (TAZARA), which continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating trade beyond our borders,” President Hichilema remarked, acknowledging one of the most significant infrastructural projects symbolizing Sino-Zambian cooperation.

The Zambian leader also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in education, noting the additional scholarships offered by China for Zambian students. He urged the CPC leadership to encourage Chinese nationals to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of Zambia’s economy, further strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.

“We are grateful for the support that has benefited our people, and we look forward to even greater collaboration in the years to come,” President Hichilema concluded.

The engagement underscored the commitment of both nations to deepening their partnership, building on decades of shared history and mutual support.