Below Is The Full Statement

CLARIFICATION FOLLOW UP WITH THE STATEMENT BY MUZALA SAMUKONGA

I am writing to express my full support for the statement made by Muzala Samukonga the 2024 400m Olympics Bronze medalist regarding the unpaid allowances to the Zambian sports men and women and the broader issues facing the management of sports in our country.

As Muzala Samukonga rightly pointed out, the Ministry of Sports recently announced that all sports men and women have received their allowances, with only the winning bonuses still pending. This announcement has also been echoed by some self proclaimed social media influencers and bloggers. However, contrary to these claims, I must clarify that, like many of my fellow athletes, I have not received any such payment from the Ministry of Sports to be specific as they said that they’ve paid us. This situation is deeply concerning as these allowances are vital for covering most of these sports men and women training expenses, transport costs, and day-to-day living expenses. Many athletes have families to support and the lack of financial support from the Ministry significantly hinders the ability to train effectively and represent Zambia with the dedication and honor it deserves on the global stage but with such behavior from the leaders is disheartening,it is unfortunate that athletes will stop accepting national duties as they do not get treated as they are supposed to be treated and on top of it they are not paid allowance and winning bonuses the Sports Minister Mr Elvis claims to give them.

The statement from the Ministry of Sports is, therefore, misleading the general public and giving them false information.

As athletes we are rightfully claiming that which is ours, NO allowances have been paid to the athletes who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as claimed on August 23, 2024. If the Ministry maintains that payments have been made,if dues were compensated in our accounts,we won’t have time to come on social media and talk about this but since the Ministry is giving the general public false news we are left with no option but to clarify the issue, going forward the habit of making statements to the general public from the Ministry of sports that they give athletes winning bonuses amounting from $2500-$5000 winning bonuses should come to an end,as it has never happened and families together with friends think that we do pocket the money to ourselves, the Ministry should be taking action and not only saying things. We have been listening to the same stories for a long time and it all ends in promises without action. Are we going to be feeding our families the promises from the ministry? The Women’s National team players haven’t been paid from the Angola,Ghana, Morocco and Olympics competitions respectively.

If the people in the offices are not getting paid, to be specific everyone under the Ministry of Sports, will they continue to work? The ministry of Sports is there because of us sports Men and Women which means they have to meet our needs and give us what is rightfully ours and we will also do our job.

Furthermore, I want to echo the concerns raised about the current state of sports management in Zambia. It has become increasingly apparent that there is a significant lack of individuals with a strong background in sports within the country’s sports administration. This deficiency has led to numerous challenges, including inefficient resource allocation, inadequate support for sportsmen and women, and a lack of strategic vision for the future of sports in our nation.

Effective sports management should be led by individuals who possess firsthand experience and a profound understanding of the unique challenges faced by athletes. Regrettably, the current administration seems to lack this crucial expertise, resulting in decisions that fail to meet the needs of athletes or contribute to the growth and development of sports in Zambia. Such mismanagement is not only detrimental to the athletes but also undermines the country’s potential to excel in international competitions and achieve the results that our citizens rightfully expect as the country has a lot of individual of the potential to stand out at the glabol stage. A strong sport administration should have individuals who have a strong background in sports as this will help the country to grow because those individuals with a strong background of sport do know the challenges faced by sportsmen and women.

We challenge the Ministry to address these issues urgently. It is imperative to involve professionals with genuine sports knowledge. Pay due to all sportsmen and women and put experienced individuals who are committed to creating an environment that supports and enhances the performance of athletes. By doing so, we can ensure that athletes are adequately supported and that Zambia can achieve greater success in sports. If these concerns are ignored, we risk stifling the dreams of young aspiring athletes who wish to make their mark on the world stage.

Just as Samukonga said “As athletes, we remain steadfast in our commitment to representing Zambia to the best of our abilities and hope that the necessary steps will be taken to improve the management and support of sports in our country”.

Thank you.

Racheal Kundananji