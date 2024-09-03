A CALL TO ACTION TOWARD INCREASING LIVESTOCK POPULATION AND ATTAINING THE GOVERNMENT’S $1 BILLION EXPORT TARGET

Earlier this year, President Hakainde Hichilema stated that the New Dawn administration aims to increase the cattle population to 6.5 million within the next two years to generate $1 billion annually from beef exports. In response to this policy directive, we must analyze and address the challenges that could hinder these government aspirations. One critical issue is the threat posed by the invasive species Mimosa pigra, commonly known in English as the “Sensitive Plant” or “Touch Me Not.”

The Kafue Flat Plains, a vital region for agroforestry and livestock, face a significant challenge from Mimosa pigra. Locally known as Mpande or Kasaka in Bemba and Mponda in Nyanja, this invasive plant threatens the sustainability of agriculture, forestry, and livestock resources, posing a severe risk to livelihoods. Its unchecked spread disrupts vegetation and diminishes livestock potential, undermining efforts to increase livestock numbers and boost export earnings.

To achieve the government’s livestock population and export targets, experts in forestry and livestock production emphasize the urgent need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to tackle this invasive species. A collaborative effort is required among the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (Department of Livestock Development), academia, and research institutions under the National Science and Technology Council.

Strategies for Combating Mimosa pigra

Effective strategies must include innovative and combined approaches for both biological and mechanical removal of Mimosa pigra. This requires concerted action from various stakeholders, including researchers, policymakers, and local communities, to prevent further ecological and economic damage. The severity of this issue demands immediate attention and proactive measures.

We call upon agricultural, livestock, and agroforestry experts to engage in finding sustainable solutions through research to combat Mimosa pigra. Their insights are invaluable in developing strategies that not only address the immediate threat but also enhance the long-term resilience of the ecosystem.

The Agroforestry-Livestock Nexus

There is a crucial connection between agroforestry and livestock production for many smallholder farmers. Agroforestry, which integrates trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes, offers a sustainable solution to improve livestock nutrition. This symbiotic relationship is essential for several reasons:

1. Forage Production: Agroforestry systems can include fodder trees and shrubs that provide high-quality forage, especially during dry seasons when natural pastures are scarce. This ensures consistent and nutritious feed for livestock, enhancing their productivity and health.

2. Soil Fertility: Trees in agroforestry systems contribute to soil fertility through leaf litter and root biomass, improving pasture quality and increasing forage yield. This directly benefits livestock by providing nutrient-rich grazing areas, leading to higher meat and milk production.

3. Climate Resilience: Agroforestry practices enhance the resilience of farming systems to climate change. By providing shade and windbreaks, they protect livestock from extreme weather conditions, reduce heat stress, and maintain pasture productivity.

Forestry’s Role in Forage Production

The forestry sector plays a vital role in unlocking the full potential of forage production. Trees such as Leucaena, Gliricidia, and Moringa are excellent sources of protein-rich fodder in agroforestry systems. They also maintain water cycles, enhance soil moisture retention, and provide shade, all of which are essential for livestock welfare.

A list of forage legumes suitable for improving livestock nutrition among smallholder farmers in Zambia has been identified. Species such as Desmanthus leptophyllus , Panicum colorantum, Vicia vilosa, and Stylosanthes varieties are recommended for agroecological zones I and II, while others like Arachis pintoi and Chamaecrista rotundifolia are suitable for zone III.

Achieving this potential requires collaboration between the forestry and agricultural sectors. Professional bodies such as the Forestry Institute of Zambia (FIZ) and the Agricultural Institute of Zambia (AIZ) must lead this initiative, leveraging their expertise to develop agroforestry systems tailored to Zambia’s unique conditions.

Call for Government Support and Capacity Building

To meet the $1 billion beef export target, the government must deliberately support capacity-building initiatives for foresters, agriculturalists, and natural resource professionals especially the leading livestock production specialists as well. Training in forage production, agroforestry practices, and sustainable land management is essential to equip professionals with the skills necessary to drive this agenda forward.

We urge the government to allocate resources to empower bodies like the Forestry Institute of Zambia/Agricultural Institute of Zambia to contribute meaningfully to the livestock sector. Additionally, establishing Livestock Economic Zones that incorporate agroforestry practices will maximize the benefits of both sectors.

Specifically, we call on the government to support organizations like the Forestry Institute of Zambia and the Agricultural Institute of Zambia under projects such as the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme (E-SLIP). We commend the success achieved under E-SLIP in forage production and recommend incorporating forage production business training in annual programming and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) initiatives. This will ensure the sustainability of forage production and seed knowledge through a multi-sectoral approach.

Furthermore, investment in research and development is crucial to identify the most suitable tree species and agroforestry practices for Zambia’s diverse agro-ecological zones. Collaboration among forestry experts, agricultural scientists, and livestock specialists is key to developing innovative solutions that propel the sector forward.

Mr. President, the forestry sector is not just an ancillary component but a foundational pillar in achieving your vision for the livestock sector. By fostering a strong partnership between forestry and agriculture and investing in the capacity of our professionals, Zambia can achieve its livestock export targets and ensure the sustainability and resilience of our agricultural systems.

I, along with my colleagues, stand ready to support this critical initiative and contribute to the prosperity and well-being of our nation.

Yours sincerely,

Chaliafya Katungula

Advocacy General

Forestry Advocacy for Communities, Communication, Transparency, Accountability, and Research -F(A+C+T+A+R)