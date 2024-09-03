The recent comments made by Laura Miti, a Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission in Zambia, in response to the United Nations’ report condemning the state of human rights in Zambia, have sparked significant controversy. Her defense of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, coupled with her dismissive attitude toward the UN’s findings, raises serious questions about her impartiality and suitability for the role she holds. Given these concerns, it is imperative that Laura Miti resigns from her position.

In her response on X (formerly Twitter), Laura Miti acknowledged the “ongoing harassment/arrests of opposition leaders & functions” but disputed the UN’s assertion that “citizens are fearful to speak out,” claiming, “No! Zambians are loud, unapologetic & even obscene in their criticisms. No arrest of the clergy either”. However, this statement is not only misleading but also fails to account for the increasing number of incidents involving the harassment and arrests of clergy who have spoken out against the government.

For instance, the Archbishop of Lusaka, Alick Banda, was publicly called a “Lucifer” by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda after defending priests who criticized the government. Despite efforts to prosecute Imenda privately after the police refused to act, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gilbert Phiri, denied consent for the prosecution. This blatant disregard for justice demonstrates the extent to which the current government protects its allies while targeting dissenters.

Another example is Apostle Dan Pule, who was arrested shortly after his church, Dunamis International Centre, hosted leaders from the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), including former President Edgar Lungu, for a Day of National Prayer. This arrest raises serious concerns about the government’s willingness to suppress religious freedom and the right to assemble.

Pastor Duncan Daniel Simuchimba of Kitwe also faced arrest on flimsy charges after speaking out for over 200 shop owners whose businesses were threatened with demolition by the Kitwe City Council. His case highlights the broader issue of government overreach and the targeting of those who dare to stand up for their communities.

The harassment did not stop there. On April 7th, 2024, the Zambia Police issued a call-out for the arrest of Father Chewe Mukosa, further demonstrating the government’s aggressive stance against clergy members who express dissenting views. Additionally, Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest, Fr. Anthony Kapambwe Salangeta, faced harassment from government officials, including President Hichilema, after criticizing the government’s economic policies during a press conference filled with misleading statistics and graphs. This incident underscored the disconnect between the government’s narrative and the reality faced by ordinary Zambians.

One of the most egregious examples of state intimidation involved the storming of Catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga’s office in Kabwe by police officers while he was hosting former President Edgar Lungu. The police’s demand to “fish out” Lungu or remain present throughout the meeting was a blatant violation of the sanctity of the church and an unmistakable sign of the government’s fear of dissent.

Despite these incidents, Laura Miti has chosen to remain silent on the human rights crisis in Zambia, instead continuing to praise President Hichilema while viciously attacking former President Edgar Lungu and the former ruling party. Her actions reveal a partisan bias that is incompatible with her role as a Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission, an institution that must remain impartial to effectively defend the rights of all Zambians.

Cornelius Mweetwa, the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, should also take an interest in these matters. His defense of the government against the UN report, alongside Laura Miti, suggests a broader effort to downplay the significant human rights abuses occurring under President Hichilema’s administration.

The UN’s report is based on thorough investigations and collaborations with various local and international organizations, making its findings both credible and urgent. The growing evidence of human rights abuses, constitutional breaches, and suppression of dissent in Zambia should not be dismissed or minimized by those in power or those entrusted with holding power accountable.

In light of these actions, it is clear that Laura Miti must resign from her position on the Human Rights Commission. Her resignation would restore some measure of integrity to the Commission and ensure that it can carry out its critical mission without the taint of partisan influence. The protection of human rights in Zambia is too important to be compromised by individuals who prioritize political loyalty over their constitutional responsibilities.