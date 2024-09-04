On the sidelines of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Hakainde Hichilema held bilateral meetings with key Chinese enterprises, including the China Non-Ferrous Mining Corporation (CNMC) and the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC). The discussions focused on strengthening and expanding Chinese investments in Zambia, particularly in the mining and infrastructure sectors.

Upon returning to Beijing, President Hichilema expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings, noting that both CNMC and CRCC have shown a strong commitment to maintaining and increasing their investments in Zambia. “We are glad to note that both companies are keen on keeping and increasing their investments in Zambia,” the President remarked.

CNMC Chairman Mr. Weng Gang informed President Hichilema that the corporation is expediting the operationalization of the 28 Shaft in Luanshya. To accelerate this process, CNMC plans to install seven additional pumps to expedite the removal of water from the mine. This move is expected to play a crucial role in boosting copper production, a key sector in Zambia’s economy.

“We are particularly glad to note that CNMC is in a hurry to ensure the operationalization of 28 Shaft in Luanshya,” President Hichilema said. He reiterated Zambia’s commitment to increasing copper production and repositioning the mining sector as a cornerstone of the nation’s economic development.

The President also emphasized the importance of ongoing trade and investment engagements as part of Zambia’s international diplomacy efforts. “We look forward to more trade and investment engagement as part of our international diplomacy during such missions,” he stated.

These meetings underscore Zambia’s proactive approach to securing foreign investment and highlight the strategic importance of the mining sector in driving economic growth.