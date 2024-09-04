During the official visit to China, President Hakainde Hichilema toured the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Lintong District, Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province. The museum, famous for housing the Terracotta Army, is a testament to ancient Chinese history and culture, dating back over 2,000 years.

Reflecting on the visit, President Hichilema praised the museum for its rich historical significance. “This site holds great history and reminds us of the order that existed thousands of years ago,” he wrote in the visitor’s book. He highlighted how the museum vividly displays the values of unity, hard work, and teamwork, which were essential to the construction of the mausoleum and remain relevant today.

President Hichilema also encouraged people worldwide to visit the museum, emphasizing its importance not only for understanding the vast Chinese heritage but also for gaining insights into the global connections of the past and their relevance to the present. “This museum offers necessary insights into the world then and our connection to today’s world,” he stated.

In his message, the President expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and the people for their efforts in preserving such a crucial part of world history. “We thank the Chinese Government and the people for preserving this history,” he added, underscoring the significance of safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations.