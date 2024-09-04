The Road Development Agency (RDA) has announced the resignation of its Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Grace Mutembo, following her request to step down in order to pursue another opportunity. The decision was made during a Special Board Meeting held earlier today, where the Board accepted her request.

In light of this development, the RDA Board has appointed Eng. Jairos Mhango, currently the Director of Road Maintenance, to serve as the Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer for the agency. Eng. Mhango will assume these responsibilities until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The Board expressed its gratitude to Eng. Mutembo for her service and contributions during her tenure with the RDA. “The Board thanks Eng. Grace Mutembo for the services rendered during the period of her employment with the Agency and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors,” the RDA stated in a press release.