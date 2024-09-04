As the campaigns heated-up during the run up for the Presidential by-elections in 2015, some Patriotic Front (PF) cadres…..thugs if you like, besieged one of the prominent international Banks in Kitwe. Their mission was to splash their posters on the wall!

However, the vigilant security guards quickly alerted the Bank manager.

“This is private property and it’s a Bank for that matter” the soft-spoken Bank manager said to them, calmly, “We can’t allow you to stick your posters on these premises.”

The gentleman had just rubbed them the wrong way! The cadres were seething with murderous rage. They were a few seconds from manhandling before the guards whisked him away into the safety of the Bank.

By this time, pandemonium had broken out. In their usual style, the cadres were hurling insults and threatening to set the building on fire.

“Plus chimu Tonga (he’s in fact Tonga)” they were screaming. “We won’t leave here untill we sort you out!”

The gentleman had to phone Elias Kamanga, the district commissioner then, who came to his rescue. Kamanga had to literally plead with the cadres to vacate the premises.

The drama didn’t end there. A few days later, a senior party official who happened to be one of his closest colleagues called him to warn him his name was featuring prominently in the PF meetings. They were plotting to sternly deal with him for standing up to the mighty PF party cadres!

When his initial contract expired, the Bank chose not to renew it.

Your guess, is of course, as good as mine. When we say the PF regime was brutal and evil, this is one of the several examples we can cite.

Ati alebwelelapo…….God forbid! It’s HH Mpaka 2031!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst