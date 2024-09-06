Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary, Lillian Bwalya says the launch of the digital COMESA yellow card will be crucial in facilitating for seamless cross border movement, which will in turn accelerate economic activities within the COMESA region.

Ms Bwalya observes that the newly launched digital yellow card is expected to enhance accessibility and convenience to motorists to obtain and renew their insurance coverage from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking during the launch of the digital yellow card application at COMESA Secretariat in Lusaka, Ms Bwalya said the move to digital platforms will promote efficiency and reduce the risk of fraud and counterfeit documents in the region.

She explained that the digital yellow card will enable real-time data sharing among COMESA member states, thereby facilitating quicker and more accurate verification of insurance coverage at border posts.

Ms Bwalya added that the application will also contribute to broader efforts to the environment and promote sustainable practices within the region.

“This Launch is about building a more connected and integrated Africa and aligns with our vision of a seamless trade and cooperation, dismantling barriers to economic growth through technology,” she said.

She observed that the digital yellow card application launch is a step closer to realising the full potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

And COMESA yellow card Council Bureaux Chief Executive Officer, Calven Mutyavaviri said the launch signifies a huge milestone to enhance the operations of COMESA and that it will facilitate smooth movement of motorists in the region.

He explained that the COMESA digital yellow card application is a cornerstone of regional integration as it will bring an end to manual verification of the documents which is time consuming.

Acting Managing Director ZSIC General Insurance limited, Sylvia Nguluwe said that insurance plays an effective role in development and, that the digital yellow card will have a positive impact on insurance of regional integration.

She noted that the digital yellow card application will provide support to transporters who traverse the region as they will now conduct business with a piece of mind.

Earlier, Inspector General of police Gravel Musamba, in a speech read on his behalf by Zambia Police Chief traffic officer, Justine Mulele said the launch of the digital yellow card marks a new era as it will facilitate smooth movement of road users.

He reiterated ZP’s commitment to ensure full implementation of the digital yellow card because it will help in removing fraud among other illegal activities in the region.