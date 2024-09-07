Government has announced that the country is expected to have sufficient rainfall in the 2024/2025 farming season, with most parts of the country expected to have normal to above normal rainfall.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha, says the rain forecast for this year’s farming season as compiled by the Meteorological Department indicates an improved rainfall pattern from last year with flush floods expected in flood prone areas.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Mposha disclosed that normal to below normal rainfall, with some dry spells is expected in the North and Eastern parts of the country.

He added that delayed onset of rains by mid-December is expected over the extreme Northern and Eastern parts affecting Luangwa, Chirundu, Sinazongwe and Gwembe Districts.

Mr. Mposha highlighted that the forecasted above normal rainfall is likely to bring about agricultural pests and diseases and advised farmers to prepare adequately for them.

The Minister has since made an appeal to the civil society, church and the general citizenry to ensure that water ways and drainage systems are clear to avoid flooding and outbreak of fungal and water borne diseases such as Cholera and Dysentery.

Mr. Mposha has further appealed to the public to embrace alternative sources of energy for cooking and lighting to reduce the heavy dependency on hydro power generation.

He assured that government is putting in place measures to ensure that the solutions are easily accessible by Zambians.

Mr Mposha has however, reminded the farmers of the unpredictability of climate change and advised them to prepare for any changes to the forecast by constantly updating themselves and seeking advice from relevant ministries.