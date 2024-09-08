Today’s Scripture

When Jesus came by, he looked up at Zacchaeus and called him by name. “Zacchaeus!” he said. “Quick, come down! I must be a guest in your home today.”

Luke 19:5, NLT

The Secret to a Changed Life

Friend, Zacchaeus was the despised chief tax collector in the region, known for cheating people and called a notorious sinner. Yet when Jesus could have spent time with any of the local religious leaders, He chose Zacchaeus, which they found disgusting. Religion says, “He’s too bad. He’s scum. Stay away.” Sometimes religion portrays an image of God where you can’t measure up, and it uses guilt and your feelings of unworthiness to try to get you to live right. But God says, “I gladly welcome Zacchaeus. What he has done does not cancel out My mercy.”

When Zacchaeus came to understand that God loved him unconditionally, even when he had made mistakes, he decided to change his ways and salvation came to him. Sometimes we think that if we tell people all they’re doing wrong and make them feel guilty, they’ll change. But condemnation doesn’t make them do better. It is when they hear about a God who shows mercy when they deserve judgment that they’ll change. The Scripture says, “It’s the goodness of God that leads to repentance.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that even though You know everything about me, You still invite Yourself to come to my house for dinner and bring the gift of salvation. Thank You that it’s not about my performance, about being good enough, about being worthy, but it’s about Your love. Welcome to my house. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]