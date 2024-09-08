President Hakainde Hichilema returned to Zambia after a successful diplomatic mission in China, where he attended the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). During his visit, President Hichilema engaged in a series of high-level meetings aimed at addressing Zambia’s energy challenges, increasing investment, and strengthening bilateral ties with China.

President Hichilema’s mission began in Xi’an City, where he met with representatives of LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, a leading Chinese solar company. The discussions focused on securing both short- and long-term solutions to Zambia’s energy deficit, with the company expressing its willingness to collaborate on Zambia’s energy mix program.

In Beijing, the President participated in several bilateral meetings with Chinese companies. He met with officials from the China Non-Ferrous Mining Corporation (CNMC) and the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), where both companies reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investments in Zambia. CNMC, in particular, promised to expedite the operationalization of the 28 Shaft in Luanshya by installing additional pumps to speed up water removal from the mine.

On the diplomatic front, President Hichilema held a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the long-standing cooperation between Zambia and China. The two leaders discussed increasing economic activity between their countries, with President Hichilema expressing gratitude for China’s support in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and mining. The discussions also highlighted China’s role in global peace and security, which the Zambian leader emphasized as essential for advancing economic development.

One of the key moments of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between China Railway Construction Limited and Zambia and Tanzania for the revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA). This move aims to enhance regional trade and business. Additionally, President Hichilema and Kenyan President William Ruto met to discuss shared challenges, particularly those related to climate change, and explored strategies for building resilience across Africa.

Zambia’s energy sector received a significant boost during the visit with the signing of three agreements between ZESCO and Power China, targeting the diversification of the country’s energy sources. The agreements include plans for rooftop solar projects and solar photovoltaic plants at Kariba North and Kafue Gorge Lower. Another MoU was signed between ZESCO and China Datang Corporation, one of China’s largest energy suppliers, to diversify Zambia’s energy mix away from hydroelectricity.

President Hichilema’s visit also included a meeting with Liu Jiachao, the Chinese Minister of International Department, where they discussed China’s 10-point partnership plan with Africa and China’s continued support for Zambia’s infrastructure development and debt restructuring under the G20 framework.

As the summit came to a close, President Hichilema expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, underscoring the importance of Zambia’s partnerships with China in driving economic growth and energy security. He has since returned to Zambia and thanked Zambians for their support and reaffirmed the UPND government’s commitment to solving the country’s energy crisis.