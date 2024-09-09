Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has expressed concern over continued and coordinated lies against the party, saying the UPND is desperate.

Dr. M’membe says the attack on him by State House sponsored online publication Koswe are meant to turnish his image.

He says it is not true that he took àlcóhol and other ill!cit drúgs to Mukobeko prison, saying he does not even take alcohol.

“The attacks are not coincidental but they are deliberate and they are coming from the UPND. Koswe is protected and the people who run Koswe are known. It’s part of Mr Hichilema’s media team. Their campaign against us is there for all to see. The desperation where it is coming from we don’t know. But when you see your opponents who are saying you are nothing, keep on talking about you and fabricating things, everyday you have to put some news and say this is fàke news, where is it originating from? From State House through Koswe. Then you know State House is under pressure. President Hakainde Hichilema is behind Koswe,” he alleged.

“Why would I take alcóhol and ill!cit things into prison, I don’t drink at all. Nobody in my household drinks, why should I take drinks to prisoners? And also things that you take to prison are checked at the gate. Did they verify with any prison warder that I took those things? It’s an offense to take alcóhol into príson. I would have been scàndalized to the max if I took those things.”

And Dr. M’membe said attempts by the UPND to claim that he has joined the ruling party are aimed at bringing confusion in his party.

“It’s all an attempt to create an impression that there is a crisis in Socialist Party. I have never been a member of the UPND and I will never be a member of UPND. The issues of claiming that Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party are joining UPND were aimed at making people resign from their party on the basis that it is finished,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has refuted claims that he met Archbishop of Lusaka Dr. Alick Banda over a possible alliance with PF President Edgar Lungu as a running mate to the former Head of State.

“I met Hon Given Lubinda at Chilenje Police Station who had been down the previous days, he was not well. Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda is not in the country, he is in Europe. Where did we meet? And the truth is that I have never met anyone over an alliance. And it is simple, we cannot discuss any alliance without the authority of the National Congress of the SP,” he indicated.

[SP Media]