FORMER Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has called on Zambians to kneel down before God and pray if the country is to overcome the challenges that the nation is currently going through.

Mr Chungu said in an interview that the current economic challenges the country is presently going through, such as high cost of living, drought which has resulted into power loadshedding need spiritual solutions through prayer adding that no single human being can solve them.

Mr Chungu who is also former Luanshya Central Constituency Member of Parliament said politicians especially those in power should humble themselves and seek the face of God to intervene in the social and economic problems the country is facing.

” As Zambians , politicians those in opposition and Government should choose a day to come together and pray for the nation of Zambia, we have to call on God to intervene in our problems as a nation,” Mr Chungu said.

He further said that those in power should also not treat those with divergent views over the governance of the country as enemies adding that it is only when the party in power accepts positive criticism the country will move forward economically and socially.

” Self praise , will not take this country anywhere, let those in power accept positive criticism and humble themselves before God this way our country will develop socially and economically,” he said.

He said that Zambia’s economy is in shambles saying that those in power should not willingly put a blind eye on the reality and mock Zambians that the economy was doing fine when not.

He said some of the interventions that the Government has put in place to address the economic crisis were not enough.

He said interventions such as cash for food were not enough to handle the economic woes that has hit the country.

” One mistake the UPND has made is to go to bed with the IMF(International Monetary Fund), cash for food is not a solution to our economic crisis,”

Mr Chungu said.