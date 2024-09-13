President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in Geoffrey Zyeele as new Army Commander replacing Sitali Alibuzwi and Major General Luswapo Sinyinza as Deputy Army Commander.

President Hichilema also swore in Romas Kamanga as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation and has further deployed Alfred Musemuna as Zambia High Commissioner to Kenya.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at State in Lusaka , President Hichilema urged the newly sworn in officials to apply their skills and help address many challenges that the country is facing.

President Hichilema pointed out that the country is grappling with a number of challenges that include the effects of the drought and the electricity deficit which he says needs concerted efforts.

“Government is working hard to reconstruct the economy but you government officials should contribute by applying your different skills,” he said.

President Hichilema challenged Mr Kamanga to ensure that the water crisis in the country is addressed to the latter.

” I want you to apply your skills and ensure that this water crisis the country is faced with is addressed”, he said.

President Hichilema also urged the newly sworn in Zambia Army Commander and his deputy to ensure that peace and security continues to prevail in the country.

For Mr Musemuna, President Hichilema urged him to woo investors by marketing the country in East Africa.

President Hichilema explained that it is through attracting investors that the country can develop.

” Go to Kenya and bring investors so that our country can develop in all sectors of the economy”, the President encouraged Mr Musemuna.

And speaking to the media after being sworn in, Mr Musemuna assured that he will do his best to sell Zambia to East Africa.

“ I will work hard and ensure that I market Zambia to the outside world and attract investors,” he said