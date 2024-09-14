The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) wishes to notify the public of the recent alarming incident in which an individual impersonated a qualified Advocate at the Monze Subordinate Court. Felix Mujibelo, who unlawfully appeared in Court to represent two clients accused of stock theft, has pleaded guilty to charges of

impersonation and has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for vigilance against individuals who masquerade as Advocates and attempt to provide legal services without the proper qualifications and accreditation. LAZ strongly condemns such acts and is committed to safeguarding the public and the integrity of the Legal Profession.

We urge members of the public to exercise caution when seeking legal services,including conveyancing, debt recovery, legal advisory and litigation services. Only registered Advocates, duly licensed by LAZ, are authorized to offer legal services and represent clients in Court pursuant to Section 42 as read with 43 of the Legal Practitioners Act, CAP 30 of the Laws of Zambia, 1973. Engaging with unlicensed individuals puts the public at risk of serious legal consequences and undermines the Justice System.

LAZ further emphasizes that impersonation of an Advocate or Legal Practitioner is a criminal offence under Zambian law and carries severe penalties. Those found guilty will face imprisonment, as demonstrated by the sentencing of Mr. Mujibelo.LAZ remains vigilant and will continue to work closely with law enforcement

agencies to identify and prosecute individuals who engage in the unlawful practice of law. We encourage the public to report any suspected cases of legal impersonation to [email protected] and the relevant authorities as well as seek verification of their lawyer’s credentials through the LAZ website or by contacting the LAZ Secretariat.LAZ reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of

professionalism and ethics in the legal profession, ensuring that only qualified and licensed Advocates are entrusted with legal responsibilities.

Lungisani Zulu

LAZ PRESIDENT