Copperbelt Minister Addresses Constitutional Provisions and Presidential Term Concerns

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has stirred discussions by asserting that Zambia’s constitution includes provisions that could potentially allow a president to extend their term in office. Speaking to the media in Ndola earlier today, Mr. Matambo addressed concerns surrounding the constitutional framework and its implications for presidential tenure.

Mr. Matambo’s comments come in response to accusations from opposition figures who allege that President Hakainde Hichilema harbors intentions of extending his presidency to an eight-year term. According to Matambo, these allegations are unfounded and represent a distortion of President Hichilema’s recent statements. He criticized opposition leaders for what he described as deliberate attempts to mislead the public by misrepresenting the President’s position.

In his address, Mr. Matambo clarified that President Hichilema’s recent remarks in Parliament—where he suggested the possibility of Zambia not holding general elections for eight to nine years—were not an indication of his personal desire to extend his term. Rather, the President’s comments were a call to address and amend constitutional lacunas that could be exploited by future leaders to prolong their tenure. The aim is to close any gaps that might enable selfish or opportunistic leaders to manipulate the system for personal gain.

Matambo emphasized that these constitutional gaps need to be addressed to prevent potential misuse in the future. He urged critics and the public to review the constitution thoroughly and avoid spreading misinformation. The Minister’s statements reflect an ongoing debate about the interpretation of constitutional provisions and their implications for Zambia’s democratic processes.

In related news, Mr. Matambo also announced that President Hichilema is scheduled to visit the Copperbelt Province tomorrow. The President is expected to attend the Katanino Traditional Ceremony in Chief Nkambo’s chiefdom in Masaiti District. This event will see the participation of over 60 traditional leaders from various chiefdoms, highlighting the President’s engagement with traditional institutions and local communities.

The discussions around the Zambian constitution and presidential terms underscore the broader conversation about governance, transparency, and the integrity of democratic processes in Zambia. As the country continues to navigate these issues, it remains crucial for both political leaders and the public to engage with the constitutional framework constructively and transparently.

By Nonhlanhla Phuti.

Phoenix News