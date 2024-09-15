Government has urged the young people to actively participate in constitutional reform processes so that their voices can be heard.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says the government is committed to enhancing the voice of the young people and has introduced laws that aim at protecting their interests and human rights.

In a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Education, Director of Secondary Education, Yvonne Chuulu at the Zambia Parliamentary Model United Nations Conference in Lusaka , Mr. Syakalima encouraged young people to develop their writing, research and public speaking skills to enable them effectively participate in such processes and voice their opinions.

And United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, James Wakiagi has challenged the student delegates to shape their future by contributing to the resolution of the problems of the 21st century.

Dr. Wakiagi also urged the young delegates to take interest in UN international engagements and for such as the summit for the future that seeks to achieve sustainable development for the future.

Meanwhile, Zambia Law Development Commission Chairperson, Ruth Chibbabbuka said the Commission is one of the series of commemorative activities for the 60th independence anniversary for the country and that the commission values the participation of young people in the law reform process, as their ideas could reveal gaps that could otherwise be missed by law makers.

In a speech read on her behalf by Commissioner, Herick Mpunku, Mrs. Chibbabbuka added that the UN Model conference aims to engage young people in discussions on national issues and help to foster a generation that is knowledgeable about Zambian laws, aware of societal challenges and opportunities and motivated to contribute towards national development.

The conference has drawn students from various high education schools across the country and is being held under the theme: Zambia @60: an introspection of the evolution of the statute book and its contribution to National development.