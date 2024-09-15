Lungu Seeks Redemption, “We will govern better, learning from the past mistakes.”

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has made a passionate appeal to the nation, asking Zambians to forgive his past mistakes and grant him a second chance to lead the country. Speaking at a press briefing alongside members of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), Lungu reflected on the shortcomings that contributed to his party’s loss in the 2021 general election and expressed a commitment to correct those wrongs if given another opportunity.

Lungu began by acknowledging the key issue that many believe led to the fall of the Patriotic Front (PF) government: caderism. In his remarks, he admitted that the violent behavior of political cadres had alienated voters and caused significant harm to the PF’s image. “The issue of caderism is one of the items identified as needing immediate attention in the new government from 2026 onwards,” Lungu said, adding, “I will stand and say you cannot do this, because this is what brought PF down.”

He went on to explain that he has spent considerable time reflecting on his time in office and is now ready to make amends. “I am not incorrigible. This simply means I can be corrected,” Lungu said. He framed his current role in the UKA as an opportunity to correct the wrongs that occurred during his presidency.

“I am learning from the critics. I will learn from those who criticized us when we were in power, and I will also have a chance to tell them where I believe we went wrong as the PF,” he noted. This new alliance, according to Lungu, offers him the benefit of drawing on both old and new perspectives to ensure a better approach to leadership.

In a candid reflection, Lungu revealed that some of his most ardent critics today are individuals who had supported President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. He claimed that these supporters are now coming to him, expressing their disillusionment with Hichilema’s leadership. “The majority of the people who have inspired me to think of coming back are those that worked with UPND and supported HH. They are telling me, ‘We told him not to do this, but look at him now,’” Lungu recounted. He added, “And I told them that power is very tempting.”

Lungu also spoke about the internal challenges that plagued his administration, particularly regarding policy implementation. He noted that during his tenure, not all members of his government were aligned in terms of enforcing policy, which contributed to their eventual defeat. “Apart from caderism, some of these things were happening because I thought everyone was with us on the same page in terms of influencing and effecting policy. But not all,” he said, indicating that if he returned to power, this issue would be handled differently.

Reflecting on the 2021 defeat, Lungu maintained that his administration had been overly confident and perhaps failed to listen closely enough to the public’s concerns. He expressed optimism that working with the UKA would offer a fresh start and help to rebuild the trust that was lost during his presidency.

In conclusion, Lungu reiterated his plea to the Zambian people to give him another chance, not just to redeem himself but to work alongside a new, unified team that is committed to making things better. “So, give me a chance to work with this team, and I can assure you that it’ll be better. Beyond that, I cannot promise anything more, but I can assure you that all these people you see here mean well,” he said, referring to the UKA members who stood with him at the briefing. “And if I was to come back at the helm or as a member of the new team, I can always remind my friends that this is how we lost it.”

As the 2026 elections approach, Lungu’s public appeal signals his intent to return to the political scene, this time with the hope of learning from past mistakes and offering Zambians a new chapter of governance. Whether or not Zambians will embrace this call for a second chance remains to be seen.