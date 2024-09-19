The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced its openness to joining multiple political alliances, including the Tonse Alliance, as part of its broader strategy to mobilize social and political formations aimed at addressing the challenges faced by Zambia under the current United Party for National Development (UPND) government.

In a press briefing, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), while also revealing that the PF had completed a comprehensive review of terms and references from other opposition movements, including the People’s Pact and the Tonse Alliance.

Nakachinda stressed that the PF values its membership in UKA and will continue to collaborate with other political entities within the alliance. However, the party’s leadership, through a task force, has also explored the potential of joining other opposition coalitions. A report submitted by the task force recommends that the next Central Committee meeting prioritize joining the Tonse Alliance and other political alliances.

“The Patriotic Front remains committed to working with all opposition political parties in finding solutions to the numerous challenges that have faced our nation since the UPND party came into office,” Nakachinda said. He highlighted that these challenges—ranging from economic difficulties to governance issues—require a united approach, one that PF is willing to pursue by partnering with like-minded stakeholders.

Nakachinda urged PF members and the wider public to engage in discussions regarding the party’s future alliances. He called on party members to remain calm as the leadership continues to deliberate on the party’s next steps.

The PF’s approach signals a strategic move to build a broad coalition of opposition forces ahead of future elections, aiming to present a unified front to “liberate Zambia” from what they perceive as the failings of the UPND government.

Nakachinda urged PF members to contribute their views on these critical decisions through official party channels, assuring that their input will shape the future of the party and its alliances.