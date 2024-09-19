President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late professor Kennedy Hasungule as a person who desired to see rural communities develop.

President Hichilema reminisced how he also shared the same desire with the late Hansungule of uplifting the living standard of people in rural communities through provision of social services.The President said this is the reason why government increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to facilitate rural development and improve the living standards of people.

President Hichilema said this at Hatutompa village in Mapanza in Choma during the burial of the late human rights lawyer Professor Kennedy Hansungule who died on September 13, 2024.

The late professor Hansungule died at the age of 70 and has left behind a wife and four children.

“He fought injustice and human rights without fear. I remember in our difficult times in the opposition, when I was at Mukobeko prison he spoke and fought for our release,” the President recalled.

The President urged citizens living abroad to invest back in rural communities so as to achieve rural development like the late Hansungule.

Mr Hichilema also extolled the late Hasungule for being instrumental in upholding human rights and having a competitive personality that earned him international and local accords.

“What I shared with him on development was to ask those living away from their villages to remember who we are, our heritage and cultural. Let’s cherish where we are coming from and be proud. Coupled with honest, hard work consistency we will improve lives in rural communities,” he said.

President Hichilema also announced that government has procured ambulances for all the 150 constituencies to improve health care service delivery and that construction of a modern hospital is earmarked in Choma district.

“Now all constituencies have vehicles to monitor development and the procurement of 150 ambulances for all constituencies has also been done,” the President said

The President also reiterated the resolve to overcome the challenges brought about by drought.

“drought is not brought by humans, but it’s natural happening but government working with you church leaders, traditional leaders we will overcome. Let’s be strong and overcome together,” he said.

In addition, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa said the late professor Hasungule was committed to improving the lives of the local community through building of class rooms.

Among the mourners were Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune and former Minister of Information Chushi Kasanda.

