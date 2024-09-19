President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late professor Kennedy Hasungule as a person who desired to see rural communities develop.
President Hichilema reminisced how he also shared the same desire with the late Hansungule of uplifting the living standard of people in rural communities through provision of social services.The President said this is the reason why government increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to facilitate rural development and improve the living standards of people.
President Hichilema said this at Hatutompa village in Mapanza in Choma during the burial of the late human rights lawyer Professor Kennedy Hansungule who died on September 13, 2024.
The late professor Hansungule died at the age of 70 and has left behind a wife and four children.
“He fought injustice and human rights without fear. I remember in our difficult times in the opposition, when I was at Mukobeko prison he spoke and fought for our release,” the President recalled.
The President urged citizens living abroad to invest back in rural communities so as to achieve rural development like the late Hansungule.
Mr Hichilema also extolled the late Hasungule for being instrumental in upholding human rights and having a competitive personality that earned him international and local accords.
“What I shared with him on development was to ask those living away from their villages to remember who we are, our heritage and cultural. Let’s cherish where we are coming from and be proud. Coupled with honest, hard work consistency we will improve lives in rural communities,” he said.
President Hichilema also announced that government has procured ambulances for all the 150 constituencies to improve health care service delivery and that construction of a modern hospital is earmarked in Choma district.
“Now all constituencies have vehicles to monitor development and the procurement of 150 ambulances for all constituencies has also been done,” the President said
The President also reiterated the resolve to overcome the challenges brought about by drought.
“drought is not brought by humans, but it’s natural happening but government working with you church leaders, traditional leaders we will overcome. Let’s be strong and overcome together,” he said.
In addition, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa said the late professor Hasungule was committed to improving the lives of the local community through building of class rooms.
Among the mourners were Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune and former Minister of Information Chushi Kasanda.
ZANIS
Truly great soul gone too soon. MHSRIEP
YOU ARE GOVERNMENT IN WAITING, MWATA KAZEMBE TELLS SP…as he urges Dr M’membe never to be afraid of being arrested… ZambianObserver News
Looks like in ZED one of the qualifications for you to be a presido you have to arrested instead of having lived in an advanced nation so that your mindset is re-arranged.. too much un-exposed leaders is backward
Lack of exposure makes pipo ukutasha banyina ukunaya akabwali.. our leaders back home in Africa ( ZED ) are so backward, ubututu fulu fulu… you cannot become something you are NOT exposed to.. period!!!!
A soccer player who has never lived, played abroad cannot be compared to the one who has, this is the problem we have in ZED. Pipo have never lived abroad let alone RSA & you expect them to transform for example that village called Lusaka to a modern city with skyscrappers… how?
Exposure is very important, you will keep on being backward until you get it!!! Pipo come from the village into parliament & you expect them to compete with modern globalisation
Just saying before you insult me, Sata lived in the UK, see what he started!!!!
@Ufimbenuma, Lusaka was the cleanest city when Sata was Mayor. He could not fight the mindset when he joined those that had never seen anything outside of Zambia and that is what was unfortunate.
@UFIMBENUMA…..Sata lived a low life of a train station sweeper in the U.K. Nothing to envy about that!
@Eagle’s Eye, you see that is the problem with you ZEDIANS always praising education. My friend you can be abroad as a gardener, cleaner or doing any low life jobs but… what matters is the environment & exposure bro!!!! Wake Up bro, you cannot compare Sata’s vision with your god hh, Sata was exposed. Mule enda mwamona abanenu efyo baikala & developed not ukulalya fye contaminated nshima