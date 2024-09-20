The Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) says the erratic power supply the country is experiencing has affected the electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) resulting in delayed project completion.

ZIPS President, Daniel Kabamba said the power outages have affected critical projects like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the drought response projects and many other procurement projects.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Kabamba explained that the delays mean stalling essential services and development initiatives that communities rely on.

Mr Kabamba observed that with the E-GP system being such an integral part of the procurement process, its intermittent shutdowns have created widespread panic and uncertainty among both procuring entities and suppliers.

“Our members are facing immense pressure to meet project deadlines, and the inability to access a functional system has made this task increasingly difficult,” he said.

He has however said ZIPS has proposed solutions to the power outages such as extension of the waiver for manual procurement.

Mr Kabamba noted that while ZPPA has already issued a waiver allowing manual procurement processes from the 16th to 25th of September 2024, ZIPS is recommending that the waiver be extended for an additional 30 days.

He said the extension will provide ample time to resolve the power supply issues and ensure that the E-GP is fully functional before returning to an online process.

He observed that this is aimed at easing pressure on procurement officers and Institutions to continue operating without disruptions.

Mr Kabamba also said ZPPA is taking steps by procuring additional generators and investing in solar energy system to ensure continuous smooth operations without disruptions.

He said ZIPS has noted the commitment by ZPPA on guidance of how to handle tenders affected by the E-GP downtime and that tenders that were scheduled to close during the outages, ZPPA will provide further guidance on them.

Mr Kabamba has since stated that ZIPS will remain committed to advocating for practical solutions that promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability in Zambia’s procurement processes.