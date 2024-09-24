We Must Stop Blaming the Media and Start Leading the Narrative – UPND call

By Clive Habeenzu

Media Specialist-USA

“I was inspired to write this article after reading various comments on Facebook, including the open call from the Lusaka Times encouraging readers to submit their articles. This approach to engaging the public is exactly what UPND needs to adopt. If more UPND members contributed articles that highlighted the party’s achievements, we would see a more balanced media landscape that reflects the party’s successes, rather than the opposition’s criticisms.”

As a long-time supporter and sympathizer of the United Party for National Development (UPND), I am compelled to express my growing frustration with the party’s communication strategy. While H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema has made strides in governance, UPND’s handling of its relationship with the media is problematic, and this is a view shared by many within our ranks. This article comes from the heart of a loyal UPND follower who sees great potential in the party but also recognizes a clear communication failure that must be addressed and thats is me.

In today’s political environment, it is not enough to be in power; you must control the narrative. UPND, unfortunately, has allowed the opposition to hijack this narrative on multiple occasions. For instance, the recent suspension of three Constitutional Court judges by H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema was immediately spun by opposition parties as a move to consolidate power and weaken judicial independence. The opposition, especially the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) and the remnants of the Patriotic Front (PF), were quick to seize this issue and turn it into an attack on the President.

Rather than providing clear and substantial explanations for the decision, UPND’s response has been slow and defensive. The party missed an opportunity to explain the legal and governance basis for the move and instead found itself fending off a negative public perception. This failure to address the judges’ story head-on allowed the opposition to shape the narrative, painting the suspension as a personal vendetta rather than a legitimate governmental process.

Instead of crafting a clear and factual response, many UPND supporters have resorted to dismissing these concerns as baseless or politically motivated, while others have focused on blaming the media.

The Media Is Not the Enemy

UPND supporters have increasingly criticized outlets like Lusaka Times,Zambia Reports, The Mast, etc. labelling them as opposition-aligned or “pro-PF.” Comments such as “This Lusaka Times is a weapon formed against HH” reflect this sentiment. However, blaming the media for biased coverage is unproductive and distracts from the real issue, UPND’s failure to effectively communicate its achievements.

Comments by certain supporters have even gone as far as to suggest that “Lusaka Times should just be shut down altogether,” and that “the PF agents are clearly running it” same with Zambia Reports and The Mast When they report anything not UPND related.” While the frustration is understandable, these reactions miss the larger picture: the opposition and other critics will naturally exploit any communication gap left by UPND. The media thrives on narratives that are available and organized. The failure to provide this narrative is on the shoulders of UPND, not the platforms themselves.

While accusations against media houses abound, the platforms have emphasized its commitment to balanced reporting, stating that it encourages contributions from all Zambians. The party and its supporters should leverage this opportunity to reshape the narrative, instead of attacking media platforms.

A Case for Proactive Communication: Projects Like the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway

Rather than merely reacting to opposition attacks, UPND should take a proactive stance by highlighting the positive steps the government is making, such as infrastructure projects that benefit the country. The Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway is an excellent example of how UPND is advancing development. This major infrastructure project will not only boost trade but will also reduce road accidents, creating a safer and more efficient route between Zambia’s economic hubs. It is exactly these types of accomplishments that need to dominate the narrative in both social and mainstream media.

The government has also made significant progress in other sectors, such as the Malambo development initiatives, which have improved local economies and social services in the region. Unfortunately, these achievements often get lost amidst the noise created by the opposition, simply because UPND has not been effective in amplifying them.

One supporter remarked: “The PF had a very strong media game, and UPND needs to learn that it’s not just about actions, it’s about how people hear about those actions.” This couldn’t be more relevant, as perception can often overshadow reality, particularly in politics.

UPND’s Reactionary Stance Is Unsustainable

UPND has a habit of reacting defensively to opposition attacks, rather than proactively leading the conversation. When opposition leaders criticize the President’s policies, the first reaction from UPND is often to discredit the critics, rather than provide factual information or present solutions. This approach is not sustainable and only gives more ground to the opposition.

For instance, when the opposition accused the UPND government of mishandling the economy, the response from UPND supporters was largely defensive, often attacking the credibility of media outlets like Lusaka Times. Instead of countering with tangible evidence of economic recovery efforts, such as progress in fiscal management or employment growth, UPND allowed the opposition to dominate the media space.

As another commenter pointed out: “If you give the opposition enough airtime without countering it with truth, they’ll eventually shape public opinion.” This is exactly what is happening, and it underscores the need for a shift in UPND’s communication strategy.

Leading the Narrative: Where Does the Blame Lie?

It is crucial to understand why the blame game is not just ineffective but actively harmful to UPND’s public image. There is an internal cultural problem within the party’s structure that perpetuates a “react-first” mentality. Instead of carefully constructing well-thought-out and articulate responses to opposition attacks, the party’s rank and file rush to place blame, mostly on external forces such as the media, the opposition, or even the previous administration.

The party needs to introspect. The first step toward solving a problem is admitting that one exists, and UPND’s failure to properly engage the media on key issues is evident. The strategy of always playing defense and blaming opposition-friendly media houses is self-defeating. The truth is the party is often ill-prepared to face complex narratives head-on. The void that the UPND leaves by not controlling the narrative is being eagerly filled by opposition parties and media platforms that are ready to steer public opinion.

One poignant comment on social media sums this up well: “You can’t win if you’re always playing catch-up. UPND needs to stop blaming the media and start leading the news cycles.” This is the heart of the issue. As long as UPND sees the media as an adversary, it will struggle to take charge of the conversations shaping public opinion.

Media Literacy Among Supporters

Another significant factor that exacerbates the blame game is the lack of media literacy among the party’s base. Many UPND supporters lack a nuanced understanding of how media works in the 21st century. Today, news is fast-paced, and narratives evolve in real-time, driven largely by social media engagement. The failure to recognize this dynamic creates an environment where UPND supporters are easily swayed by opposition-led narratives and find solace in blaming external forces like biased media.

The truth is that the opposition, mainly the PF, has adapted more effectively to the new media landscape. They use every opportunity to amplify their message, even if it means distorting facts. The PF has capitalized on gaps in UPND’s communication to manipulate stories to their advantage. For example, recent allegations about a corruption scandal related to a Dubai-based company, Petrodex Trading, and the ZESCO $35 million advance payment made rounds on social media before UPND could counter it effectively. This issue highlights UPND’s sluggishness in counteracting negative publicity. Instead of taking a clear stance or providing factual rebuttals, the conversation was filled with complaints about how the media was twisting the story.

What UPND needs to focus on is educating its supporters on the importance of engaging the media responsibly. Commenting constructively, contributing articles, and presenting facts rather than just reactionary posts are ways to strengthen the party’s public relations. An informed supporter base will better serve the party in leading the media narrative instead of merely reacting to it.

The Opposition’s Exploitation of UPND’s Blame Game

The opposition, especially remnants of the PF, has been astute in capitalizing on UPND’s failures in communication. Rather than waiting for UPND to set the agenda, opposition parties are quick to frame their own narrative. Once a story breaks, opposition figures are often the first to release statements, organize press briefings, and engage on social media. By the time UPND finally addresses the issue, the opposition’s version of events has already taken root.

A commenter from the opposition recently noted: “The reason the opposition is winning the media battle is simple. UPND is too slow, and when they respond, it’s just to complain about the media.” This comment perfectly encapsulates the problem. UPND’s communications team has been unable to keep up with the pace and volume of information that opposition parties are putting out.

Opposition parties have also been more agile in their use of social media, leveraging influencers, digital marketing experts, and media houses with ties to their networks. This has given them an edge in shaping public perceptions. Instead of engaging in constructive discourse, UPND continues to blame media bias and fails to use its own vast resources effectively. This is not a battle UPND can win by merely pointing fingers.

A Shift in Communication Strategy Is Essential

As a loyal supporter of the UPND, I strongly believe in the party’s potential to transform Zambia. However, UPND must recognize that political success isn’t solely based on governance; it’s about controlling the narrative that shapes public perception. The ongoing trend of playing defense, blaming the media, and reacting to opposition attacks is unsustainable. Instead, UPND needs to take a proactive approach by amplifying its achievements, providing clear and factual responses to opposition claims, and leveraging media platforms effectively.

Equally important is educating its supporter base on media literacy, fostering a culture of constructive engagement rather than reactive blame. Only by embracing these changes can UPND successfully lead the national conversation, diminish the influence of opposition narratives, and reinforce its position as Zambia’s ruling party. The shift from reactive blame to proactive leadership in communication is not just necessary it is essential for long-term success.

My fellow UPND family dont insult me as yet. read again and think through.