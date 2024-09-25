Why Government New Critical Mineral Strategy is the answer

By Mwansa Chalwe Snr

In the 1990s, Zambia embarked on an ambitious economic liberalization journey, privatizing 137

companies within 18 months and eventually 221 State owned Enterprises were privatised. The World

Bank hailed this move as a landmark reform. However, three decades later, ordinary Zambians remain

disillusioned, failing to reap the expected benefits from foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly

in the mining sector. Despite booming copper prices, ordinary Zambians' standards of living have not

improved significantly, with inadequate education, healthcare, and social benefits. Meanwhile, foreign

shareholders have amassed wealth, leaving the resource owners in poverty.

It is not debatable that Zambia’s mineral wealth hasn’t translated into meaningful benefits for its

people, especially in five key areas: job creation, foreign exchange earnings, tax revenue, technology

transfer and promotion of supply chain industries. This harsh reality is backed by credible institutions

like the World Bank

“Zambia is rich in minerals but we haven’t fully managed to convert that wealth for the benefit of the

people. We need to know where to improve and what changes to make so we can harness this wealth

to benefit not only current, but also future generations of Zambians, “ Ina Ruthenberg, Zambia’s

then World Bank Country Manager said in 2016.

JOB CREATION

One of the key expected benefits of foreign direct investment (FDI) like mining, is job creation. In

Zambia’s experience, FDI has not created sufficient jobs to make any impact on unemployment. This

is due to two main factors: improvement in mining technology with machines replacing humans, and

Mining houses not interested in supporting the development of backward and forward linkages

through the mining supply chain, but preferring to import intermediate products from overseas

companies including their associates, effectively exporting jobs.

In order to put mining industry’s incapacity to create enough jobs in perceptive, there are recent

examples that can be cited. First Quantum Sentinel Mine investment of $250 million only created 700

jobs, Kansanshi Copper Mines investment of $1.2billion created 1,800 jobs. This is a drop in the

ocean when one considers that there are 350,000 youths entering the job market every year. According

to the 2022 Zambia Census Report, the mining sector only accounts for 2% of the country's total

employment.

INSUFFICIENT TAX REVENUE

It is generally agreed that Mining houses are not paying sufficient taxes to cater for social needs such

as health, education, water and sanitation and for development projects. This low revenue contribution

by mines has partly contributed to the Zambia’s accumulation of the high level of public debt, and a

myriad of taxes levied on ordinary Zambians to cover for the revenue shortfall.

In order to put mining contribution to the Zambian treasury in perspective, it is vital to compare

Zambia with two neighbouring countries. In Namibia, mining revenue contribution to government

revenue is about 25%, whereas Botswana mining contribution to government revenue is 45%. In

2022, Zambia’s mining sector contribution to GDP was 11.1%.

There is no doubt that the mining sector has not been paying its fair share of taxes and have been

involved in sophisticated tax avoidance schemes using highly skilled accountants and lawyers. There

are mines that have been here for over twenty years and have never paid any income tax as they

declare tax losses all the time, but in the meantime, their shareholders abroad do receive dividends.

The former Minister of finance, the late Mr. Alexander Chikwanda alluded to this in his 2015 Budget

speech to Parliament, when he bemoaned the lack of benefits from mining.

“Sir, despite Zambia being endowed with vast mineral resources, the country has not realised

maximum benefits from the sector’s potential to support growth and enhanced socio economic

development. The House may wish to note further that the contribution of the mining sector revenue

as a percentage of GDP remains low at 4 percent. Similarly, the contribution of the mining sector to

the national budget has remained minimal even after the Government doubled the mineral royalty rate

from 3 to 6 percent. Further, provisions on capital allowances and carry forward of losses eliminated

potential taxable profits. Mr. Speaker, the tax structure was simply illusory as only two mining

companies were paying Company Income Tax as most of them claimed that they were not in tax-

paying positions,” He said.

INSUFFICIENT FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

In theory, copper mining contributes 70% to Zambia’s export earnings. This figure is misleading as

very little comes back in the country as it is retained by the mines. This was confirmed by the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2023, in their First review of Zambia’s current $1.7milion

Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

“Since February 2022, a joint African Department (AFR)-Statistics Department (STA) engagement

with the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has been undertaken to assess the nature of these outflows. The

missions confirmed that a substantial share of mining export revenues is held offshore, contributing to

the challenges in monitoring cross-border flows. The mission estimated that 50 to 90 percent of

copper exports in 2020-21 were not repatriated,” The IMF wrote in their first review of Zambia’s

ECF.

It is very clear that Zambia has for long time been characterized by large foreign exchange leakages.

These outflows which the IMF estimated to be about 20 percent of GDP in 2012 and 2014, have

contributed to the low level of foreign reserves, the depreciating and unstable Kwacha and the high

cost of living for ordinary Zambians.

LACK OF FORWARD AND BACKWARD LINKAGES

The majority in the mining sector have also not been interested in the development of backward and

forward linkages, through the mining supply chain. Mines have not actively promoted the

establishment or expansion of indigenous firms that might supply them with intermediate products but

instead opt to import these goods from overseas.

In 2016, the World Bank Mining Investment and Governance (MInGov) Study, observed the

following: “Throughout the survey, key stakeholders noted the need for the mining industry to more

effectively use local products and services. Currently there is no national supplier development policy

for the industry. Consequently, 95% of goods and services used by the mining industry are imported,”

The Survey concluded.

NEW PROPOSED GOVERNMENT MINING POLICY

Drawing inspiration from resource-rich countries like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the New

Dawn Administration is making a strategic shift, informed by best international practices. It aims to

redefine Zambia's mining landscape through: smart partnerships, increased state participation,

enhanced regulatory frameworks, local content development and value addition and beneficiation.

This new approach is contained in the “Critical Minerals Strategy 2024-2028’’from the Ministry of

Mines and Mineral Development which is the basis of the new mining policy and new law.

Despite the abundant mineral resources such as cobalt, coltan, lithium and copper. Zambia has not

been able to fully exploit these resources to help in the economic transformation of the country for the

benefit of the Zambian people. It is against this background that it has become necessary to pay

attention to all the stages of the critical minerals value chain. As the global demand for critical

minerals escalates, many countries have looked to Africa's abundant reserves of cobalt, lithium,

copper and other minerals vital to green energy transition and modern technologies such as electric

vehicles, rechargeable batteries, semiconductors, fibre optic cables and defense aerospace among

others. Zambia has therefore developed a strategy to derive maximum benefits from its critical

mineral resources. The strategy is consistent with the 2022-2026 Eighth National Development Plan

(8NDP) and 2022-2027 National Mineral Resources Development Policy,” The document states.

Zambians should note that the new strategy is a result of the extensive trips that His Excellency

Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken where his team has been exposed on how other countries have

developed their countries using their natural resources. The deal that Zambia struck with

International Resources Holdings (IRH) on Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), where they took 51%

ownership and Zambia, 49% ,may be one of the inspirations for the new mining policy.

President Hichilema’s administration has realized that its previous mining policies were not

unsustainable and uninformed and not in the best interests of Zambians. This realization was recently

made crystal clear by the President’s Special Assistant for Finance and Investment, Jito Kayumba.

“For many years Zambians have felt short changed when it comes to realizing full value from the

resources we have. First and foremost we want to ensure that there is sufficient local content. Local

content in supplies, local content in running of the mines, senior management levels, shareholding.

We have been seeing an enhancement on the part of Zambian government in negotiating increased

shareholding within the Mines.

“Government will definitely will play its role in having shareholding in businesses by way of

commercial engagement. And this something we have to appreciate because we as government have

awareness, understanding of corporate structures, corporate finance , valuations and the

commensurate earning on the part of our exposure to mines through the equity investment that we

take. Of course there should be an aspect of free carry because we are the owners of these assets. And

this is something that should never be misunderstood.

“ We are as a country and as a government, wants to ensure that part of our exposure to the mining

sector and to benefit from the minerals that are extracted from the country is that we must be involved

in the marketing, in the trading of these minerals. Having access to actual commodity is very

important. Because we can have participation in the value addition and the margins associated with

the trading of commodity. This is something that we are doing in the way that is not disruptive to

industry,’’ Kayumba said.

As is expected, the Zambian Chamber of Mines, has opposed the progressive policy changes by the

government, and want to maintain the status quo, which is unacceptable to Zambians. They are

complaining and accusing the New Dawn administration of undoing all the “ good work “ achieved

since 2021.

Conclusion

To maximize the benefits from mining and ensure that Zambia's natural wealth is used for the benefit

of its citizens, the country must not compromise on the progressive and strategic approach the New

Dawn government has recently adopted, which is supported by one of the major mining houses,

International Resources Holdings (IRH), Zambia’s new partners in Mopani Copper Mines.

During the handover of Mopani Copper Mines in Kitwe on the 21st March,2024, the IRH Chief

Executive Ali Alrashdi said that they intend to collaborate with their Zambian partners in order to

bring meaningful change in the Zambian mining industry, including bringing transparency through out

the mining value chain from mining the copper up to when the money goes into the bank.

“This Partnership is not just about business, it is about people, communities and sustainability,” He

said.

The experience of other countries like China, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as

those in Africa – Botswana and Tanzania- show that if you stand your ground to the arm twisting and

blackmail by investors, they are ready to negotiate win-win deals as they need us, as much as we do.

The Western Mining houses ought to realize that they now have competitors with deep pockets from

the GCC and China, who badly need critical minerals for the green economy, and therefore they need

to adjust their approach and strategies in how they treat host nations in far as sharing their resources

are concerned.

The writer is a Chartered Accountant and Author. He is an independent finance and economic commentator/analyst.