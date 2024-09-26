In a special two-day session held on 19th and 20th September 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema convened the 17th Cabinet Meeting of the year at State House to deliberate on critical issues, including the Draft 2025 National Budget. The meeting resulted in key decisions aimed at bolstering economic growth, addressing local copper market challenges, and intensifying the fight against corruption.This is according to a press release issued by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP,Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson

1. Approval of the 2025 National Budget

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was the approval of the 2025 National Budget. The Cabinet endorsed the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the upcoming year, aligning them with Zambia’s medium-term strategic goals as outlined in the 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget Plan. The budget incorporates input from various stakeholders across different sectors of society and considers the country’s current economic challenges, including drought conditions and the resumption of external debt payments.

The 2025 Budget aims to stimulate economic growth through key revenue and expenditure measures. The Minister of Finance and National Planning is expected to present the finalized budget to the National Assembly on Friday, 27th September 2024, in line with Article 202 (1) of the Zambian Constitution.

2. Suspension of Customs Duty on Copper Cathodes

In an effort to support local copper processors, the Cabinet approved the Customs Duty and Excise (Suspension) (Duty) (Copper Cathodes) Regulations, 2024. This decision suspends customs duties and surtax on copper cathode imports, enabling local processors to purchase copper at prices lower than the London Metal Exchange (LME) rate, which is typically inflated by additional costs like inland transportation and security charges. The move is expected to enhance competitiveness for local copper processors and contribute to the broader economic growth agenda.

3. Amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act

In a major step toward strengthening Zambia’s anti-corruption framework, the Cabinet approved, in principle, amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. The proposed changes will align the Act with the National Policy on Anti-Corruption and the Zambian Constitution, enhancing the operational capacity of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The amendments aim to address several shortcomings in the current law by introducing stricter penalties, improving prevention measures, and enhancing investigative and enforcement mechanisms. The goal is to bolster transparency and accountability across both public and private sectors, contributing to effective public finance management—a critical pillar of the government’s economic transformation agenda.

The amendments will be tabled in Parliament as part of a broader initiative to promote good corporate governance and ensure that Zambia’s institutions are better equipped to tackle corruption.