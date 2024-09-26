FORMER Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu says the suspension of three Constitutional judges has come being done at a wrong time by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Chungu said soon in the next 15 to 16 months Zambia’s Parliament would be going into dissolution and election would be called.

” The timing is wrong in the first place in the next 15 ,16 months there would be dissolution of Parliament and elections would called and if we were to turn the cost into the institutions that will be deciding on who should be the president of this country or who should not be a, candidate it is quite unfortunate because I am of the view that all these things should be left to the people of Zambia,” He said

Mr Chungu said , the former Head of State , Edgar Lungu has the fundamental rights to contest for the top most job in the country.

He said the democratic space in Zambia has continued to shrink in the country under the New Dawn Administration.

He said Zambia is no longer a democratic county saying that rights of people have been taken away under the UPND regime.

Mr Chungu appealed to the UPND Government to practice the law of rule that they practice people of Zambia when in opposition.

” The voters card can not be intimidated, let them go back to the drawing board, and do what they promised the people of Zambia” he said.

He further said that the one year that the UPND has before the general elections should be utilised in addressing various challenges that the people of Zambia are currently facing.

Mr Chungu who is also a former Luanshya Member of Parliament said making people work for food is not a solution.

“The cost of living is just too high it is unfordable by more than 90 ,96 percent it is out of reach, let them concentrate on finding solutions to the problems people are facing,” he said.

He said the money that Government is paying people ( Cash for Work) after work is free, adding that Zambia has become a laughing stock by countries that donated the money for the program.