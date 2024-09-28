In a dramatic legal development, the Lusaka High Court has blocked President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to suspend three Constitutional Court judges: Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mugeni Siwale Mulenga, and Justice Palan Mulonda. This ruling underscores a critical showdown between the executive branch, led by President Hichilema, and the judiciary. At the center of this battle is the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), a vital body responsible for upholding judicial standards and safeguarding the independence of the judiciary.

In a sharp rebuke of the executive’s decision, a three-person committee of High Court judges, Charles Zulu, Chilombo Bridget Maka, and TS Musonda, has granted a stay of execution against the suspension of the three Constitutional Court judges. The injunction effectively freezes the suspension, with the stipulation that it will remain on hold until the Judicial Complaints Commission concludes its proceedings, scheduled for 30th September 2024. This legal intervention highlights the judiciary’s role in maintaining a balance of power, serving as a check on executive authority.

While the President holds constitutional authority to suspend judges, the Judicial Complaints Commission acts as an oversight body, ensuring no arbitrary actions are taken. The High Court’s decision reflects the importance of this balance, where the judiciary asserts its independence in the face of executive decisions.

The genesis of the suspension stems from President Hichilema’s controversial decision to suspend the three judges, although the specific reasons for their suspension remain unclear. Such suspensions are generally linked to accusations of misconduct or actions that cast doubt on a judge’s professionalism. However, under Zambian law, while the President has the power to suspend judges, the final say lies with the Judicial Complaints Commission, which reviews the legitimacy of such actions.

The judges did not accept their suspension quietly and swiftly mounted a legal challenge. Their efforts resulted in the stay of execution granted by the High Court, allowing them to continue their duties while awaiting the JCC’s ruling. The legal maneuver, spearheaded by High Court judges Zulu, Maka, and Musonda, has effectively put the President’s decision on hold, ensuring that the judges can return to work pending the Commission’s formal hearing at the end of September.

For the time being, Justices Sitali, Siwale Mulenga, and Mulonda remain on the Constitutional Court bench, their suspension temporarily frozen. The upcoming hearing is now crucial, as it will determine whether the suspension was legally justified or if the judiciary will prevail in its defense against executive overreach. The stakes are high, with not only the future of these judges hanging in the balance but also the integrity of Zambia’s judiciary itself.

This case highlights a fundamental struggle between executive power and judicial independence, as Zambia’s checks and balances are put to the test in a high-profile legal battle. The outcome will have lasting implications for the relationship between the branches of government and the broader political landscape in the country.

As Zambia waits for the Judicial Complaints Commission’s ruling, the High Court’s intervention has raised significant questions about the limits of presidential authority when dealing with the judiciary. The 30th September hearing will be pivotal in determining whether the President’s suspension of the judges was an appropriate use of power or an executive overreach. For now, the legal system has demonstrated its resilience, underscoring the importance of the rule of law as a counterbalance to the political elite.