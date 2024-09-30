The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has raised significant concerns regarding the Zambian government’s 2025 budget, particularly its failure to allocate resources for the implementation of the Anti-Gender Based Violence (GBV) Act. Anne Anamela, the Executive Director of NGOCC, emphasized that the lack of financial support for this initiative is alarming, especially in light of the widespread nature of GBV affecting women and girls across the country. Without dedicated funding, it seems the government is neglecting its responsibility to effectively combat this pressing issue.

Anamela also pointed out the government’s oversight in not funding the operationalization of the Gender Equity and Equality Commission, which is essential for promoting gender equality as mandated by the Zambian Constitution. This lack of financial commitment reflects a troubling trend of inadequate attention to gender-related issues within governmental budgeting processes.

Further exacerbating these concerns is the budget’s failure to expand the Bill of Rights to include economic, social, and cultural rights, which are crucial for establishing a supportive environment for gender equality and for providing necessary protections against GBV. Additionally, the NGOCC highlighted that reductions in allocations to the health and education sectors could undermine efforts to address the root causes and consequences of gender-based violence.

The silence of gender advocacy organizations has been particularly notable following the removal of key officials, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Registrar of Societies. These administrative changes have left many in the gender advocacy community feeling anxious about the implications for women’s rights and the enforcement of protective laws. The DPP plays a critical role in prosecuting cases of GBV, while the Registrar of Societies oversees the functioning of various NGOs, including those dedicated to gender issues. The dismissal of these officials raises concerns about the continuity of initiatives aimed at combating gender-based violence and upholding women’s rights.

In response to these ongoing challenges, the NGOCC has urgently called for a review of the budget to ensure it reflects a genuine commitment to gender equality. They are advocating for a gender-responsive budgeting approach that prioritizes the needs of marginalized groups and allocates sufficient resources to combat GBV effectively.

The critiques from the NGOCC resonate with broader sentiments expressed by other civil society stakeholders, who emphasize the need for systemic reforms prioritizing women’s rights and gender equity. Despite the organization’s ongoing efforts to engage with the government, they have encountered a lack of responsiveness, further heightening their concerns.

Given the current atmosphere of uncertainty and the retreat of advocacy groups following these administrative changes, it is crucial for the Zambian government to reaffirm its commitment to gender issues. If these challenges remain unaddressed, the deterioration of resources and attention to gender-based violence risks deepening the crisis faced by women and girls in Zambia. As the country approaches the next electoral cycle, the urgency for a comprehensive strategy to address GBV and promote gender equity is more pressing than ever, underscoring the essential role that civil society organizations play in advocating for these critical issues.

In conclusion, the NGOCC’s calls for action highlight the need for immediate attention and reform in Zambia’s approach to gender-based violence, ensuring that women and girls receive the protections and resources necessary for their well-being and empowerment