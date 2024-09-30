Growing Concerns Over Civil Service Purges in Zambia

The issue of political interference and arbitrary dismissals of civil servants in Zambia has drawn increasing attention and criticism. Political parties and civil society are raising the alarm over what they describe as an orchestrated purge targeting experienced public sector employees, especially those perceived not to be aligned with the ruling party.

Recently, Charles Chanda, leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), expressed his concern over the growing trend of dismissals in the civil service, attributing the phenomenon to unchecked political influence. According to Chanda, the current situation threatens job security and stability within the civil service, eroding the professionalism that the public sector is supposed to uphold. He emphasized the urgent need for reforms to safeguard civil servants against political victimization and arbitrary actions. Chanda called for a review of laws governing the employment of civil servants to ensure fairness and protection from political whims.

The situation is not limited to isolated incidents. According to Raphael Nakacinda, a factional leader within the Patriotic Front (PF) party, there has been a systematic campaign to “cleanse” the civil service of individuals deemed unsupportive of the current administration. Nakacinda accused the government of deliberately targeting local government employees and senior officials in state institutions, such as council secretaries and town clerks, particularly under the direction of the Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani, and Public Service Commission counterpart Choolwe Benyani.

The PF’s accusations align with broader concerns raised by opposition parties and political observers. This trend has reportedly led to the dismissal of over 400 qualified civil servants at the Public Service Management Division alone. Observers suggest that these purges are motivated by a desire to install loyal cadres in strategic positions ahead of the 2026 elections, thus influencing the operations of key institutions, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the Zambia Information Technology Authority (ZICTA), and the National Registration Department.

Furthermore, a recent development involved the controversial replacement of a long-serving civil servant, Jane Mubanga Chinkusu, as Director in the Ministry of Science and Technology, by Larry Mweetwa, a known United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre. This appointment has been criticized for bypassing established protocols and promoting unqualified individuals at the expense of merit-based progression. Insiders within the Ministry voiced concerns over the demotion of qualified senior officials, viewing this move as a clear indication of partisan politics infiltrating the public service.

Political observers argue that this wave of purges is damaging the morale of civil servants and undermining the integrity of the Zambian civil service. Critics highlight that such dismissals contribute to a toxic work environment where employees feel threatened and vulnerable to political reprisals, making it difficult for them to perform their duties impartially and effectively.

In response, opposition leaders have called for a complete overhaul of the system to decouple civil service operations from political machinations. For instance, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, a senior member of the PF, recently urged President Hakainde Hichilema to put an end to the political intimidation of civil servants. He warned that such actions not only create a sense of fear among public sector employees but also jeopardize their ability to serve the Zambian people objectively and fairly.

The purging of civil servants, if not addressed, risks entrenching a culture of fear and political patronage, which could severely hinder the development and governance capacity of the country. Both local and international observers have raised the need for reforms to create a more independent and transparent civil service system, emphasizing that a professional and apolitical civil service is essential for any thriving democracy.

Given the intensity of these allegations and the current administration’s silence on the matter, the situation is likely to remain a contentious issue, especially as Zambia moves closer to the next electoral cycle. As debates on civil service reforms continue, it remains to be seen whether the government will address these concerns or continue with its current approach.