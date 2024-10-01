By Benedict Tembo

GRADE 10 pupils at the American International School of Lusaka (AISL) have come up with a project to create a product that they are passionate about – reusable period underwear which girls and women at Vision of Hope can make themselves as required.

Rayna Patel, one of the pupils at AISL says they have teamed up with Vision of Hope, a local shelter for displaced girls and women across Lusaka to ensure girls and women have sanitary pads.

“This small shelter houses about 30 vulnerable young girls and women and their children. They give them a roof over their head, access to food, a place to sleep and the chance to go to school and earn an education. Vision of Hope relies solely on donations and are in need of any help,” Rayna says.

During the prize giving ceremony of the Nomads Zambia 2024 Charity Golf tournament at Bonanza Golf course in Chongwe District, Rayna said she wants not only are these reusable underwear better for the environment, but they give the young girls and women at the shelter the ability to go to school, work and the chance to rebuild their lives.

“After speaking to these girls, it was obvious that the pads that are donated to them are nowhere near enough for all of them, and I want to provide a sustainable, long term solution to this problem,” she said.

Her aim is to raise awareness.

“And I had a goal of raising at least K6,500 so I could donate a sewing machine, fabrics, and have a tailor come in to teach them how to sew and make their own underwear and anything else they need,” she said after receiving K25,000 from Nomads Zambia.

About two weeks ago, Rayna was given the opportunity to speak at the Lotus Golf Prize giving, and the participants were so generous that she surpassed her initial goal and was given a sewing machine.

“Help me make a difference in someone’s life. A small donation can make a big impact and all proceeds will go directly to this project and to the Vision of Hope,” she says.

Rayna says less fortunate girls are literally unable to leave their homes every month because of their periods.

“Young girls who cannot go to school or go out and work to feed their children because they cannot afford a pad or protection? Do these girls need to be embarrassed or feel ashamed by something that is natural? Would you be ok with your daughters being stuck in their rooms, embarrassed simply because they are on their periods?” she asked

Rayna added:”Would you not want to help and make them feel better in any way you could? Well now you can do your part by helping me help someone’s wife, daughter, or sister. Help me make sure that one less female experiences all of these calamities.”