When we heard that former president, the “almighty” Edgar Chagwa Lungu would be addressing the nation the other day; most of us were obviously taken aback! Isn’t a sitting head of state the only one entitled to address the nation at any given time? Isn’t this more the reason why ZNBC, our national broadcaster, has to disrupt its programming to cover such an important event?

It seems ba Lungu is yet to recover from the shock of being ejected from plot 1, unceremoniously; he may be entertaining imaginations that he’s still wielding powers to draw the nation’s attention at any given time.

To cut the long story short, when ba Lungu finally made it on our small screens or indeed featured on several social media outlets; he appeared inebriated as usual……he was sweating profusely while his speech sounded slurred and uncoordinated, at times. This not withstanding though, we still managed to grasp a few highlights hither and thiter which have prompted this write-up.

The first issue ba Lungu tackled were the legal petitions regarding his eligibility to stand as a Presidential candidate in both 2021 and beyond!

As we are all possibly aware, the former president has since rushed to court to seek legal redress.

He prayed as thus last night, “You are aware that recently, there have been legal petitions against my eligibility to stand as a presidential candidate in both 2021 and the future.

My hopes and prayers are that there will be respect accorded to my application currently before court, to help restore confidence in the courts and the Judiciary.”

As a top-notch lawyer, we obviously expect ba Lungu to be familiar with a legal term known as “less adjudicator.” This simply entails that a matter can easily be restored in our courts of law if fresh grounds have been established. Guided by this principle, the petitioner was left with little or no option, but to head back to court and resurrect this matter. Among the many grounds cited in the petition, is obviously the issue of specialized qualifications of the affected judges; a similar concern which was equally raised by various experts following the appointment of the said judges.

If ba Lungu is indeed a top-notch lawyer as he wants us to believe, how come he has challenges understanding this provision?

If we may interrogate his so-called address to the nation further, it’s quite cunning and hypocritical for ba Lungu to wake-up today and pretend he respects our courts of law.

When the matter of his eligibility came up in court during his tenure for instance, he threatened to go the “Kenya way” by dissolving the entire judiciary, indiscriminately! Worse still, he went ahead and unleashed his uncouth and brutal PF cadres to go and intimidate the judges by setting-up base on the court premises. They put up braii stands and spent some time devouring enormous kilos of beef and gulping countless amounts of alcoholic beverages as they chanted slogans and sung songs of praise and solidarity with their great humble leader!

Given the above, can one still insist the top-notch lawyer is a lawful citizen who religiously subscribes to the rule of law as opposed to man? Ubufi! Wenye! Boza! Makudi! Bubela! Lies!

NB: In our next offering, we compare the cost of living from the days of MMD to date….

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst