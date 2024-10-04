Former President Edgar Lungu has lost a legal bid to have three Constitutional Court judges recuse themselves from hearing a petition that challenges his eligibility to run in the 2021 General Election and any future elections.

Mr. Lungu had filed a Notice of Motion seeking the removal of Constitutional Court President Margaret Munalula, Deputy Arnold Shilimi, and Judge Mapani Kawimbe from the case, citing concerns of bias. He argued that Justice Munalula had previously delivered dissenting judgments favoring current President Hakainde Hichilema, and further referenced her past involvement with the Judicial Complaints Commission. Mr. Lungu also raised concerns about alleged professional and familial connections between Judges Shilimi, Kawimbe, and President Hichilema.

The motion stems from a petition by youth activist Michelo Chizombe, who is calling on the court to rule on Mr. Lungu’s eligibility to contest both the 2021 election and future presidential races.