To safeguard his brand, Zambian track and field sprinter Muzala Samukonga has started rejecting pledges from companies or individuals, citing personal reasons and circumstances beyond his control.

The sprinter, who specialises in the 400 metres has however thanked the people of Zambia for the overwhelming support he has received throughout the past season.

Muzala had received multiple pledges from a number of business houses after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Your unwavering belief in me from every corner of our great nation Zambia has been my source of strength and motivation. I am truly honoured to have represented Zambia on the global stage and brought back home a bronze after so many years and I am humbled by the love and encouragement you have shown me during my journey as an athlete,” the runner said on his Facebook page.

Muzala also acknowledged and expressed his deepest appreciation to the corporates and individuals who came forward with pledges and offers of support.

“Your generosity and willingness to contribute to my career have not gone unnoticed, and I am truly grateful for your efforts to uplift me. However, due to personal reasons and circumstances beyond my control, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to receive the pledges,” he said.

Muzala said the decision to start rejecting pledges from companies or individuals was not made lightly.

“And I hope that you understand the circumstances that led to this choice. I deeply value your support and look forward to your continued encouragement in future endeavours and hope and pray that in the near future I’ll be able to receive them but as at for now it is not my intentions not to get the pledges but circumstances beyond my control,” he said.

Muzala said as he looks ahead to the coming season, he hopes that he can once again count on the incredible support of the Zambian people.

“Together, we can achieve great things and make our country proud. Thank you once again for standing with me through every victory and challenge. I am excited for what lies ahead and am determined to continue giving my all in representing Zambia. With gratitude,” Samukonga signed off.

Muzala is not new to controversy.

He had dominated the Zambian social media in protest over unpaid bonuses which dated as far back as 2022.

At the Luasanne Diamond League in Switzerland where he finished second after posting a time of 44.06 seconds, Muzala staged a “No Zambian flag,” to protest loud the then unpaid allowances.

By Benedict Tembo