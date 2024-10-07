The Church is not just a fancy or simple building…..it’s the body of Christ. Central to this are foundations in worship, edification and of course, evangelism.

In 1 Corinthians 3, Apostle Paul refers to the Church as “God’s field.” In the same scripture, Paul admonishes the Corinthians for their lack of growth; he further teaches that a fully functioning Church can be a place of growth for God’s people as they obviously continue to enjoy spiritual nourishment.

Is the modern-day Church fulfilling its core mandate of worshiping God in truth, equipping believers and bringing lost souls to Christ, not forgetting serving them? Your guess is obviously as good as mine.

To avoid skirting around issues, yester morning we saw former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who doesn’t seem to have a home Church, turning-up at the Catholic Church in Chawama compound.

We aren’t dimwits; and we obviously don’t need to be rocket scientists to establish yesterday’s event wasn’t just an ordinary Sunday service whereby folks pitched up on their own to bid farewell to an outgoing priest. Since when did believers start going to Church in their political regalia and chanting slogans?

This was a well planned move that ensured that hundreds of people happened to be in the right place at a particular time…..to show solidarity and give ‘ichimwela’ to the former head of state as he arrived or took leave, thanks “kachola kandalama” and PF’s admirable mobilisation skills.

It’s sad that some members of the clergy continue to defy logic by allowing politicians to turn the Church into political battle fields as opposed to being Vineyards where we should all seek spiritual growth.

Churches are obviously made up of individuals from a wider political divide – UNIP, MMD, FDD, EFF, DP, SP, PF and UPND. Imagine what you’re doing to the body of Christ once you start taking sides? You’re dividing congregations!

In June this year, newly appointed Ndola Archbishop Benjamin Phiri banned politicians from attending mass for a purpose of campaigning…….not even being invited to the pulpit to greet the congregants

“Keep away from places of worship. I’m not going to tolerate that behaviour, no politician whether rulling party or opposition, we don’t want you to come and disturb us,” he counseled.

Timely warning, indeed. But wait a minute……why do some members of the clergy still see it fit to invite politicians to grace their occasions? We hope and pray they aren’t motivated by the temptation of “brown envelopes.”

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst