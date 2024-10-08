Zambia reached a historic milestone by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and China’s JIJIA International Company Limited. This agreement positions Zambia as the first African country to manufacture the cholera vaccine, a major step forward in public health and disease prevention.

The manufacturing initiative is part of the Zambia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Initiative, with key support from partners such as Shanghai United Cell Biotechnology Company. This breakthrough comes as Zambia continues its role as a Global Cholera Champion, having co-sponsored the Cholera Prevention and Control Resolution, which aims to eliminate cholera by 2030.

President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that it will not only save lives but also boost productivity and serve humanity, particularly in regions most vulnerable to cholera outbreaks. “Cholera remains a severe threat to the Global South, affecting 1.3 billion people worldwide, causing 2.86 million cases and nearly 95,000 deaths annually,” the President noted.

Zambia is among the high-risk countries, having experienced over 20,000 cases and nearly 700 deaths during the 2023-2024 cholera outbreak. The new vaccine manufacturing plant will not only cater to Zambia’s needs but will also serve the broader region and the African continent, providing a critical resource in the fight against the deadly disease.

“We are deeply grateful to President Xi Jinping and the people of China for their partnership in making this vision a reality,” said President Hichilema, praising the collaboration between Zambia and China.

The establishment of this vaccine plant marks a pivotal moment in Zambia’s public health strategy and solidifies its leadership role in the global campaign to eliminate cholera by 2030. This initiative is set to create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and significantly reduce the disease’s impact across Africa.