Better late than never. I took my time to reflect on Emmanuel Mwamba’s logic and considered the video (click to view) of the Zimbabwean minister he shared on social media. My takeaway is that the Patriotic Front (PF) is lost with leaders like Mwamba leading the charge in spreading a negative narrative about their own country.

Emmanuel Mwamba’s enthusiastic response to Zimbabwean Minister Ezra Chadzamira’s unprovoked attack on Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema reveals the PF’s true agenda: a party that thrives on denigrating its own nation for political gain. This shameless embrace of foreign insults is not only undignified but a direct betrayal of the patriotic duty any political organization should uphold when serving the interests of Zambia. Mwamba, as a senior figure in the PF, has clearly shown the extent to which the party is willing to go, even if it means allowing foreign voices to mock Zambia, all in a desperate attempt to regain political relevance.

This behavior, endorsed by the PF, highlights a concerning trend within the party, where personal and partisan interests take precedence over national pride and unity. Instead of offering constructive opposition or alternatives, the PF engages in mudslinging, delighting in foreign criticisms that degrade the country. Such reckless behavior is a shameful betrayal of Zambia’s sovereignty and its core values.

Since losing power, the PF has adopted a mindset of chaos and disruption rather than constructive opposition. Figures like Mwamba, who invite foreign criticism of their own president, are celebrated within the party. This conduct not only undermines Zambia’s international reputation but also exposes a party that lacks the maturity and integrity to lead.

The PF’s legacy of indiscipline, violence, and political thuggery is well-known, and Mwamba’s actions are just the latest chapter in this sordid tale. From orchestrating violent clashes during elections to fostering lawlessness, the PF has repeatedly shown that political scheming is more important to them than peace or development for the Zambian people. Their refusal to evolve has only deepened divisions in the country.

It is imperative that Zambians, the church, and civil society collectively condemn this opportunistic behavior. Allowing Mwamba and other PF members to echo foreign insults and undermine national pride shows the party’s willingness to betray their country for cheap political points. How can they expect the trust of the people when they so eagerly ally themselves with foreign critics to gain short-term political leverage?

This incident should remind Zambians of the PF’s true nature. They have not learned from past mistakes and continue to rely on divisive and destructive tactics to stay relevant. Mwamba’s celebration of Chadzamira’s remarks reflects not just his own poor judgment but also the wider culture within the PF that prioritizes political gamesmanship over patriotism. Their leadership cannot be trusted to protect Zambia’s dignity on the global stage.

Zambians must question the motivations behind this behavior. The PF’s willingness to court foreign actors who have no stake in Zambia’s success is a sign of their desperation. As elections loom, Zambians should remember this moment: the PF, led by figures like Mwamba and Edgar Lungu, has consistently chosen self-interest over national unity.

Minister Chadzamira’s remarks, though inappropriate, should be addressed diplomatically. His public criticism of President Hichilema was not only a breach of diplomatic norms but an unwarranted intrusion into Zambia’s domestic affairs. Zambia and Zimbabwe share a long history of cooperation, dating back to their liberation struggles. The actions of one minister should not tarnish this relationship. However, Zimbabwean authorities should reprimand Chadzamira for his undiplomatic conduct, as his words do not represent Zimbabwe’s official stance a nation that respects the sovereignty of its neighbors.

The bond between Zambia and Zimbabwe remains strong, based on mutual respect and historical ties. It is crucial that this relationship is not damaged by reckless comments like those made by Chadzamira. Zimbabwe has consistently honored its commitments to regional peace and stability, and it is likely the government will address the issue appropriately.

Zambians must reject the influence of divisive figures like Emmanuel Mwamba, who attempt to damage relations between our two great nations. We must resist external and internal forces that seek to destabilize our region. Let us protect Zambia’s sovereignty and dignity while strengthening the bonds that unite us with our neighbors.

Zambia deserves better than a political party that celebrates foreign attacks on its leadership. The PF’s dangerous gamble with Zambia’s reputation must be condemned. Churches, civil society, and all Zambians who care about the country should reject the PF’s toxic politics and its willingness to sell out the nation for political gain.

It is vital that the Zimbabwean government reaffirms its respect for Zambia by disciplining Minister Chadzamira and ensuring that any future disagreements are handled through diplomacy. The future of Zambia and Zimbabwe lies in cooperation, not division, and it is in both nations’ interests to ensure that our relations remain strong.

Let this incident be a wake-up call for Zambians: we need leaders who are loyal to our country and respectful of the shared history we have with our neighbors. The PF’s willingness to support those who insult our president proves they are unfit to lead. As we move forward, Zambians must reject the politics of negativity and division and focus on building a united and prosperous nation.

Clive Haagwamu