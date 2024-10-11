President Hakainde Hichilema said his administration has put in place will help the economic status of the country to improve in two to three years.

Speaking when he met the Lamba chiefs in Mpongwe , President Hichilema said that despite some people being sceptical of the government’ s economic road map, the path of economic development will be achieved through hardwork.

He noted that the government has a mission to develop the country through hard work.

“People don’t know where we are going but in two to three years this country will improve,” Mr Hichilema said.

The President said the ongoing works on the Ndola/Lusaka road and Luanshya Fisenge road will contribute to the economic development of the country and the Copperbelt province.

He urged Zambians to develop the culture of hard work to ensure that the prevailing hunger situation is addressed.

Mr Hichilema noted that once the rainfall situation stabilizes this year and the young people engage themselves into agriculture the food deficit will be tackled.

“I was brought up in the culture of hard work and I hope young people will emulate it and start growing five to ten hectares of maize to root out hunger,” Mr Hichilema said.

The President who is in Mpongwe to launch the ZAMBEEF winter maize harvest said it is the first time winter maize is being grown at a large scale in Mpongwe district.

Mr Hichilema also said chiefs will this year be given fertilizer through the Farm Impute Support Programme (FISP) for them to show leadership among their subjects in growing crops.

Lamba Lima Deputy Chairperson Chief Machiya thanked President Hichilema for supporting the private sector such as ZAMBEEF to embark on winter maize production.

Chief Machiya also appealed to President Hichilema to consider building a district hospital and a police station.