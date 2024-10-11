As I reflect on my journey since leaving formal employment, I’ve realized the immense untapped potential in Zambia. This nation, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse resources, is ripe for growth, innovation, and meaningful progress. Yet, beyond the surface, lies the need for deliberate action to harness these opportunities and move forward.

Zambia’s cultural heritage, with its 73 different languages, represents the strength of our unity in diversity. In particular, the agriculture and entrepreneurship sectors, if properly leveraged, are ready for significant expansion. These areas offer Zambian youths vast opportunities to innovate and create sustainable livelihoods for themselves and their communities.

A shining example of this potential being realized is the recent revelation that 62,000 youths have been sponsored under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to study various trades at different skills training centers. This initiative is an encouraging step toward addressing the skills gap in rural areas, particularly for young people, and it empowers them to become future entrepreneurs and leaders. By providing such support, the government has not only invested in individuals but also in Zambia’s long-term economic growth.

The introduction of these vocational training programs aims to equip youths with practical skills that are directly applicable to the needs of various sectors. This has the potential to drastically reduce unemployment rates, which have historically plagued Zambia, and foster a culture of self-reliance among our youth. However, despite these promising developments, significant challenges remain.

One of the major obstacles faced by young entrepreneurs is the high cost of inputs across various sectors. Whether in agriculture, manufacturing, or other industries, the cost of raw materials and startup capital is discouraging young people from pursuing entrepreneurship. This situation creates a frustrating cycle, where ambitious youths are unable to realize their full potential due to financial barriers. To address this, I strongly urge the government and private sector to explore more innovative financial solutions, such as grants, low-interest loans, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The idea of PPPs, especially in rural areas, presents a powerful opportunity to involve the private sector in youth empowerment under government-supported frameworks. By establishing PPPs, the government can create an enabling environment for private companies to collaborate with local youth in building sustainable businesses. These collaborations could provide access to necessary resources, technology, and mentorship, which are critical to the success of young entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the CDF has funded numerous projects across the country that demonstrate its positive impact. For instance, the Mwense Town Council has commissioned 15 vital community projects that are set to bring infrastructural development and job creation to the area. Meanwhile, Chama Town Council has provided school bursaries, skills development opportunities, and empowerment grants for both Chama South and Chama North. These projects are a testament to the transformative power of government-supported initiatives aimed at uplifting the youth.

Such projects not only bring about infrastructural development but also offer young people the much-needed financial and technical support to start their own businesses or gain employment. They also contribute to the wider development of local economies by increasing productivity and creating job opportunities in rural areas.

For Zambia to truly unlock its full potential, we must continue to prioritize youth empowerment and development. This requires sustained government commitment and an inclusive approach that brings together all stakeholders. I encourage all young Zambians to actively participate in such initiatives, especially the opportunities presented by the CDF. Let us not sit back and wait for change to happen—we must take action, pursue our dreams, and contribute to the nation’s development.

If you are a young person eager to discuss your challenges or share your aspirations, feel free to reach out. Let’s chat and find ways to overcome the obstacles together. Stay tuned for more articles and discussions on this platform, where we can continue exploring how to improve the lives of Zambian youth.

In conclusion, it is time for us to move beyond playing politics and instead focus on creating real economic progress. Our goal should be clear: we want prosperity, success, and meaningful development for ourselves and for our nation.

Nizii

By Adrian Gunduzani, Community Consultant.

