The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football community in mourning the death of former Chipolopolo team manager Lusekelo Kamwambi.

Kamwambi, who was team manager in 2012 when Zambia won the Africa Cup of Nations died on Friday after an illness with the funeral being held in Lusaka.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said Kamwambi’s death was a loss to the football fraternity.

“We have learnt of the death of Mr Lusekelo Kamwambi, a former national team manager and football administrator with a sense of deep shock. On behalf of my executive committee and the entire football family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Kamwambi family,” said Kamanga.

Kamwambi also served as under-23 team manager with his long time association with Nkwiza Football Club a notable fact in the game.

The funeral gathering for the deceased is at his residence in Lilayi, Lusaka.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER