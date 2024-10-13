Today’s Scripture

Paul shook off the snake into the fire and was unharmed.

Acts 28:5, NLT

Unharmed

Friend, when the apostle Paul survived being shipwrecked and was safe on the shores of the island of Malta, a poisonous snake bit him on the hand. The natives who saw it happen knew that it was only a matter of time before he would swell up or suddenly drop dead. But Paul simply shook off the snake and went on with his business, unharmed. From a logical, human point of view, he should have been afraid, but he already had a promise from God that he would make it to Rome and stand before Caesar. He knew that nothing could snatch him from God’s purpose.

When we overanalyze problems, try to reason them out, it hinders our faith. That’s why the Scripture says, “Lean not to your own understanding.” Take this in the right sense, but sometimes you have to turn off your mind. Faith is not of the mind; faith is of the heart. We should use common sense, make good decisions. But don’t let your logic talk you out of what God put in your heart.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that no matter what the problem or obstacle, it will not stop Your purpose for my life. Thank You that I am not limited to leaning on my own understanding or abilities. I believe that You always have the final say, and what You have purposed is on the way. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”